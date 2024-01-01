This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
New Year, New Atmosphere
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: last ditch Hail Mary tech
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Howard Herzog, Milton Speer
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: Dec. 29, 2024, midnight
Summary: Life in a new hot atmosphere. Alex with the greenhouse gas breakdown and outlook. Can machines claw them back? MIT carbon capture expert Dr. Howard Herzog. From Australia, science led by Dr. Milton Speer confirms: we experience new seasons in a changed world.
Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock Song: In the Year 2525 Venice Beat featuring Tess Timony
Notes: In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 29:29 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.
Version 1: Ecoshock 250101 CD Quality
Description: 1 hour no-ads power radio
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Dec. 29, 2024
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:00:00
128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo 4
Version 2: Ecoshock 250101 Lo-Fi
Description: faster download, lower audio quality
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Dec. 29, 2024
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:00:00
32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None 4
Version 3: Ecoshock 250101 Affiliates 58 minutes
Description: allows time for station ID and announcements
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:58:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Dec. 29, 2024
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:58:00
128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo 3