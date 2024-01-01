New Year, New Atmosphere

Subtitle: last ditch Hail Mary tech

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Howard Herzog, Milton Speer

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: Dec. 29, 2024, midnight

Summary: Life in a new hot atmosphere. Alex with the greenhouse gas breakdown and outlook. Can machines claw them back? MIT carbon capture expert Dr. Howard Herzog. From Australia, science led by Dr. Milton Speer confirms: we experience new seasons in a changed world.

Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



Song: In the Year 2525 Venice Beat featuring Tess Timony

Notes: In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 29:29 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



