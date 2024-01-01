The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
last ditch Hail Mary tech
Weekly Program
Howard Herzog, Milton Speer
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Dec. 29, 2024, midnight
Life in a new hot atmosphere. Alex with the greenhouse gas breakdown and outlook. Can machines claw them back? MIT carbon capture expert Dr. Howard Herzog. From Australia, science led by Dr. Milton Speer confirms: we experience new seasons in a changed world.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Song: In the Year 2525 Venice Beat featuring Tess Timony
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 29:29 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

