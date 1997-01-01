The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Dec. 30, 2024, midnight
Global A Go-Go's favorite recordings of 2024, part 3 of a 3 part series: Top ten compilations, reissues & historic recordings, plus ten more honorable mentions
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Global A Go-Go's Top Ten Compilations, Reissues & Historic Recordings of 2024:
1. Wagadu Grooves: The Hypnotic Sound Of Camara 1987-2016 (Mali-Côte D'Ivoire-Guinée Conakry-Mauritania-Senegal-Gambia-France) | Hot Mule
2. África Negra (São Tomé & Príncipe) | Antologia Vol. 2 | Bongo Joe
3. Kampire Presents: A Dancefloor In Ndola (Uganda-Kenya-Zambia-RD Congo-South Africa-Cameroon-Nigeria) | Strut
4. The Albarika Story (Benin) | Acid Jazz
5. Abdallah Oumbadougou (Niger) | Amghar: The Godfather Of Tuareg Music, Vol. 1 | Petaluma
6. Amadou & Mariam (Mali-France) | La Vie Est Belle | Because Music
7. Zanzibara 11 - Congo In Dar: Dance No Sweat; Orchestre Maquis Du Zaire & Orchestre Safari Sound / 1982-1986 (Tanzania-RD Congo) | Buda Musique
8. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou Dahomey (Benin) | Le Sato 2 | Acid Jazz
9. Karantamba (Gambia) | Galgi | Teranga Beat
10. Elísio Gomes & Joaquim Varela (Cabo Verde-Portugal) | Chuma Lopes | Arabusta

Honorable Mention:
Edmundo Arias (Colombia) | Guepa Je! | Radio Martiko
Black Truth Rhythm Band (Trinidad & Tobago) | Ifetayo | Soundway
Congo Funk! Sound Madness From The Shores Of The Mighty Congo River, Kinshasa-Brazzaville 1969-1982 (RD Congo-R Congo) | Analog Africa
Celia Cruz & Johnny Pacheco (Cuba-Dominican Republic-USA) | Celia & Johnny | Fania
Festival Donso N'goni, Volume 1 (Mali-Côte D'Ivoire-Guinée Conakry-Burkina Faso-Senegal) | Remote
Ghetto Brothers (Puerto Rico USA) | Power-Fuerza | Vampisoul
Tete Mbambisa (South Africa) | African Day | As-Shams / The Sun
Nigeria 70: The Definitive Story Of 1970s Funky Lagos (Nigeria) | Strut
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan & Party (Pakistan) | Chain Of Light | Real World
Super Disco Pirata: De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Mexico-Colombia-Ecuador-Argentina-Peru) | Analog Africa


Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

The Ghetto Brothers | USA | Viva Puerto Rico Libre | Power - Fuerza | Vampisoul | 2024-1972
Celia Cruz & Johnny Pacheco | Cuba-Dominican Republic-USA | Quimbara | Celia & Johnny | Fania | 2024-1974
Edmundo Arias | Colombia | Cumbia Del Caribe | Guepa Je! | Radio Martiko | 2024-1958

T.P. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou Dahomey | Benin | Gendemou Na Will We Gnannin | Le Sato 2 | Albarika Store | 2023-1974
Orchestre Maquis | RD Congo-Tanzania | Karubandika | Zanzibara 11 - Congo In Dar: Dance No Sweat; Orchestre Maquis Du Zaire & Orchestre Safari Sound / 1982-1986 | Buda Musique | 2025-1986

Les Bantous De La Capitale | R Congo | Ngantsie Soul | Congo Funk! Sound Madness From The Shores Of The Mighty Congo River (Kinshasa-Brazzaville 1969-1982) | Analog Africa | 2024-1978
Pembey Sheiro | RD Congo | Sala Ni Toto | Kampire Presents: A Dancefloor In Ndola | Strut | 2024-1986

Abdallah Oumbadougou | Niger | Dague Oudouniya Zagzag Bass Tchilla | Amghar: The Godfather Of Tuareg Music, Vol. 1 | Petaluma | 2024-200x
Halima Kissima Touré | Mali | Koolo Fune | Wagadu Grooves: The Hypnotic Sound Of Camara 1987-2016 | Hot Mule | 2024-2016
Ogassa | Benin | Gbe We Gnin Wa Bio (edit) | The Albarika Story | Acid Jazz | 2024-1978

Amadou & Mariam | Mali-France | Dougou Badia (feat. Santigold) | La Vie Est Belle | Because Music | 2024-2012
Joni Haastrup | Nigeria | Greetings | Nigeria 70: The Definitive Story Of 1970's Funky Lagos | Strut | 2024-1978
Black Truth Rhythm Band | Trinidad & Tobago | Ifetayo | Ifetayo | Soundway | 2024-1976

África Negra | São Tomé & Príncipe | Lentlado Cachelo (San Lena) | Antologia Vol. 2 | Bongo Joe | 2024-1986
Elísio Gomes & Joaquin Valera | Cabo Verde | Cabo Verde Lanta | Chuma Lopes | Arabusta | 2024-1985
Karantamba | The Gambia | Wara | Galgi | Teranga Beat | 2024-1988

01:59:59 1 Dec. 29, 2024
Richmond VA USA
