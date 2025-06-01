Summary: Queer-supportive Lai Ching-te is elected Taiwan’s next president, Rabbi Daniel Bogard fights anti-trans bills in Missouri, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban renews his feud with the European Union, 263 parents and kids set the Guinness World Record for most people at a Drag Queen Story Time in Philadelphia, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife Martha Ann flies her true insurrectionist-support anti-queer flag, Thailand lawmakers finally approve a marriage equality bill after a 2-decade struggle, U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman welcomes queer families to the residence he shares with his husband and children to celebrate Pride, Republicans predictably pick on queers at their national convention, Democrats scramble to nominate Kamala Harris to lead their presidential ticket, the Australian government bows to pressure and says they’ll include questions about sexual orientation and gender identity in the 2026 Census, the U.S. Supreme Court hears a historic challenge to Tennessee’s ban on pediatric gender-affirming health care, and Sir Elton John two-word quip brings the house down on CBS-TV’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”.



NOTE: The “NewsWrap” crew is taking the holiday season off to enjoy the festivities. They’ll return on the This Way Out program of 13 January 2025. Special newly-produced programming will fill this and the week of 1/6/25 shows.