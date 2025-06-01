The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 12-30-24
Weekly Program
Lai Ching-Te, Viktor Orban, Martha Ann Alito, Matcha Phorn-in, David Pressman, D’Arcy Drollinger, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, MarjorieTaylor Greene, Ron Johnson, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Jim Chalmers, Chase Strangio, more!
Queer-supportive Lai Ching-te is elected Taiwan’s next president, Rabbi Daniel Bogard fights anti-trans bills in Missouri, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban renews his feud with the European Union, 263 parents and kids set the Guinness World Record for most people at a Drag Queen Story Time in Philadelphia, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife Martha Ann flies her true insurrectionist-support anti-queer flag, Thailand lawmakers finally approve a marriage equality bill after a 2-decade struggle, U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman welcomes queer families to the residence he shares with his husband and children to celebrate Pride, Republicans predictably pick on queers at their national convention, Democrats scramble to nominate Kamala Harris to lead their presidential ticket, the Australian government bows to pressure and says they’ll include questions about sexual orientation and gender identity in the 2026 Census, the U.S. Supreme Court hears a historic challenge to Tennessee’s ban on pediatric gender-affirming health care, and Sir Elton John two-word quip brings the house down on CBS-TV’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”. Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”.
NOTE: The “NewsWrap” crew is taking the holiday season off to enjoy the festivities. They’ll return on the This Way Out program of 13 January 2025. Special newly-produced programming will fill this and the week of 1/6/25 shows.
Hosted this week by Daniel Huecias and produced with Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. Featured NewsWrap reporters: Michael LeBeau, Joe Boehnlein, Ava Davis, Sarah Montague, Marcos Najera, Michael Taylor Gray, Kalyn Hardman, John Dyer V, Tanya Kane-Parry, Melanie Keller. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: from the “RENT” movie soundtrack. Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
* * * * * P L E A S E H E L P M A K E. O U R. H O L I D A Y S H A P P Y! * * * * * Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.) By check: Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA Online: This Way Out DONATE [www.thiswayout.org] Thank you! Know anyone with a car to donate? https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out