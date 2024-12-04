The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
OR Books at the Francis Kite Club
Najla Said, Norman Finkelstein, Sara Roy, Debra Winger, Mosab Abu Toha, Rashid Khalidi
Dec. 31, 2024, midnight
An evening in remembrance of Refaat Alareer and in honor of the publication of his book of poetry and prose, If I Must Die.

Recorded on December 4, 2024 at the Francis Kite Club in NYC, which is also home to OR Books, the publisher of If I Must Die.

https://www.franciskiteclub.com/
https://www.orbooks.com/
Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought), of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent, OR Books, and the Francis Kite Club.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!

Support Essential Dissent: https://www.patreon.com/EssentialDissent

Follow the iTunes podcast: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy
