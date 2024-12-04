|
|Essential Dissent
|OR Books at the Francis Kite Club
|13
|Najla Said, Norman Finkelstein, Sara Roy, Debra Winger, Mosab Abu Toha, Rashid Khalidi
|Dec. 31, 2024, midnight
| An evening in remembrance of Refaat Alareer and in honor of the publication of his book of poetry and prose, If I Must Die.
Recorded on December 4, 2024 at the Francis Kite Club in NYC, which is also home to OR Books, the publisher of If I Must Die.
https://www.franciskiteclub.com/
https://www.orbooks.com/
| If I Must Die - An Evening in Remembrance of Refaat Alareer
| Dec. 4, 2024
|Francis Kite Club, NYC, NY
