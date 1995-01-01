Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995



2) Dr. Nico (RDC)

FAUSSES PROMESSES

ADIEU

African Music Gallery – 1985



3) Bozi Boziana et L’ Anti-Choc (RDCongo)

EBALÈ

REPONSE YA LIPAPA YA WAWA

Anytha-Ngapy Productions - 1985



4) Orchestre du Bawobab (Senegal)

BAILA MI GENTE

ORCHESTRE DU BAWOBAB, Vol. 2

Disques Burr – 1972



5) Super Diamono (Senegal)

DIARAF (JARAAF)

CHIECKH ANTA DIOP

Celluloid - 1988



6) Kante Manfila (Guinea)

DINIYA

DINIYA …

Disques Espérance - 1990



7) Bembeya Jazz National (Guinea)

YEKEKE

BEMBEYA JAZZ NATIONAL

Disques Espérance – 1986



8) L’Orchestre National “A” du Mali (Mali)

JANFA

L’ORCHESTRE NATIONAL “A” DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE DU MALI

Mali Music - 1970



9) Kokanko Sata (Mali)

AYE BE DJILA

TIEBA

Camara Production - 2001





10) Izintombi Zomoya (RSouth Africa)

KHANYISANI ISIBANI

MARABI YO

C.T.C. Star Record - 1973



11) Abafana Besishingishane (RSouth Africa)

IMBODA INKUNZI NEOKU

SHABEEN QUEEN

Kijima Records - 1989



12) Le Prince Luciano Kimpouni et Les Kamba Kamba (Congo)

OH VENEZ A MOUYONDZI

LE PRINCE LUCIANO KIMPOUNI ET LES KAMBA KAMBA

Celluloid - 1982



13) Samba Mascott et Les Bantous de la Capitale (Congo)

MILAGROS-FROMENTA

SAMBA MASCOTT EY LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE

Production Le Vadou – 1981



14) Ouattara Ouolipi (Cote d’Ivoire)

CHERIE ELISABETH

OUATTARA OUOLIPI

Disques Sonics - 1980



15) Ernesto Djedje (Cote d’Ivoire)

BLIWANA

TIZERE

Star – 1982



16) Youssouf Diarra dit “El Grand Ballaké” (Burkina Faso)

DJANFA MAGNI

ROCK STAR

Editions Shakira Music – 1978



17) Mangue Koné et Le Super Mande (Burkina Faso)

AN KALA KAMIN

IKÉLÉ TATÉ

Editions Omogidi Music – 1978



18) Masasu Band (Zambia)

UWAUWE WA BUFUDA

MASASU

Mondeca Records – 1989



19) Makishi Band (Zambia)

MUNISEMEYE

BA SAMORA

ZMPL - 1987