Program Information
The Motherland Influence
11
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Dec. 31, 2024, midnight
African music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995

2) Dr. Nico (RDC)
FAUSSES PROMESSES
ADIEU
African Music Gallery – 1985

3) Bozi Boziana et L’ Anti-Choc (RDCongo)
EBALÈ
REPONSE YA LIPAPA YA WAWA
Anytha-Ngapy Productions - 1985

4) Orchestre du Bawobab (Senegal)
BAILA MI GENTE
ORCHESTRE DU BAWOBAB, Vol. 2
Disques Burr – 1972

5) Super Diamono (Senegal)
DIARAF (JARAAF)
CHIECKH ANTA DIOP
Celluloid - 1988

6) Kante Manfila (Guinea)
DINIYA
DINIYA …
Disques Espérance - 1990

7) Bembeya Jazz National (Guinea)
YEKEKE
BEMBEYA JAZZ NATIONAL
Disques Espérance – 1986

8) L’Orchestre National “A” du Mali (Mali)
JANFA
L’ORCHESTRE NATIONAL “A” DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE DU MALI
Mali Music - 1970

9) Kokanko Sata (Mali)
AYE BE DJILA
TIEBA
Camara Production - 2001


10) Izintombi Zomoya (RSouth Africa)
KHANYISANI ISIBANI
MARABI YO
C.T.C. Star Record - 1973

11) Abafana Besishingishane (RSouth Africa)
IMBODA INKUNZI NEOKU
SHABEEN QUEEN
Kijima Records - 1989

12) Le Prince Luciano Kimpouni et Les Kamba Kamba (Congo)
OH VENEZ A MOUYONDZI
LE PRINCE LUCIANO KIMPOUNI ET LES KAMBA KAMBA
Celluloid - 1982

13) Samba Mascott et Les Bantous de la Capitale (Congo)
MILAGROS-FROMENTA
SAMBA MASCOTT EY LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE
Production Le Vadou – 1981

14) Ouattara Ouolipi (Cote d’Ivoire)
CHERIE ELISABETH
OUATTARA OUOLIPI
Disques Sonics - 1980

15) Ernesto Djedje (Cote d’Ivoire)
BLIWANA
TIZERE
Star – 1982

16) Youssouf Diarra dit “El Grand Ballaké” (Burkina Faso)
DJANFA MAGNI
ROCK STAR
Editions Shakira Music – 1978

17) Mangue Koné et Le Super Mande (Burkina Faso)
AN KALA KAMIN
IKÉLÉ TATÉ
Editions Omogidi Music – 1978

18) Masasu Band (Zambia)
UWAUWE WA BUFUDA
MASASU
Mondeca Records – 1989

19) Makishi Band (Zambia)
MUNISEMEYE
BA SAMORA
ZMPL - 1987

Download Program Podcast
01:59:49 1 Dec. 22, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:49  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 