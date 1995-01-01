The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: December 22, 2024
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
11
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Dec. 31, 2024, midnight
Summary:
African music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995
2) Dr. Nico (RDC)
FAUSSES PROMESSES
ADIEU
African Music Gallery – 1985
3) Bozi Boziana et L’ Anti-Choc (RDCongo)
EBALÈ
REPONSE YA LIPAPA YA WAWA
Anytha-Ngapy Productions - 1985
4) Orchestre du Bawobab (Senegal)
BAILA MI GENTE
ORCHESTRE DU BAWOBAB, Vol. 2
Disques Burr – 1972
5) Super Diamono (Senegal)
DIARAF (JARAAF)
CHIECKH ANTA DIOP
Celluloid - 1988
6) Kante Manfila (Guinea)
DINIYA
DINIYA …
Disques Espérance - 1990
7) Bembeya Jazz National (Guinea)
YEKEKE
BEMBEYA JAZZ NATIONAL
Disques Espérance – 1986
8) L’Orchestre National “A” du Mali (Mali)
JANFA
L’ORCHESTRE NATIONAL “A” DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE DU MALI
Mali Music - 1970
9) Kokanko Sata (Mali)
AYE BE DJILA
TIEBA
Camara Production - 2001
10) Izintombi Zomoya (RSouth Africa)
KHANYISANI ISIBANI
MARABI YO
C.T.C. Star Record - 1973
11) Abafana Besishingishane (RSouth Africa)
IMBODA INKUNZI NEOKU
SHABEEN QUEEN
Kijima Records - 1989
12) Le Prince Luciano Kimpouni et Les Kamba Kamba (Congo)
OH VENEZ A MOUYONDZI
LE PRINCE LUCIANO KIMPOUNI ET LES KAMBA KAMBA
Celluloid - 1982
13) Samba Mascott et Les Bantous de la Capitale (Congo)
MILAGROS-FROMENTA
SAMBA MASCOTT EY LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE
Production Le Vadou – 1981
14) Ouattara Ouolipi (Cote d’Ivoire)
CHERIE ELISABETH
OUATTARA OUOLIPI
Disques Sonics - 1980
15) Ernesto Djedje (Cote d’Ivoire)
BLIWANA
TIZERE
Star – 1982
16) Youssouf Diarra dit “El Grand Ballaké” (Burkina Faso)
DJANFA MAGNI
ROCK STAR
Editions Shakira Music – 1978
17) Mangue Koné et Le Super Mande (Burkina Faso)
AN KALA KAMIN
IKÉLÉ TATÉ
Editions Omogidi Music – 1978
18) Masasu Band (Zambia)
UWAUWE WA BUFUDA
MASASU
Mondeca Records – 1989
19) Makishi Band (Zambia)
MUNISEMEYE
BA SAMORA
ZMPL - 1987
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:49
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Dec. 22, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:49
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
