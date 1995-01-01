The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Zaiko Langa-Langa 55 years
11
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Dec. 31, 2024, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR
97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Zaiko Langa-Langa
AYESSA FOLK
SÈVE
Prozal – Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 2019


3) Zaiko Langa-Langa
ANDO
OLDIES AND GOODIES TOUT CHOC ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA 1974-1978
Bakunde Ilo Productions - 1985

4) Zaiko Langa-Langa
SALOTI
PLAISIR DE L’OEST AFRIQUE
Essiebons - 1976

5) Zaiko Langa-Langa
SENTIMENT AWA (1ère version originale)
SENTIMENT AWA, ESSESSE:
LES PLUS GRANDS SUCCÉS DE L’ORCHESTRE ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA
Ngoyato – 2019 (original single 1979)

6) Zaiko Langa-Langa
CONFIANCE
GITTA PRODUCTION PRESENTE TOUT-CHOC ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA
Gitta Production - 1981

7) Zaiko Langa-Langa
KIKI
DE PARIS À BRAZZAVILLE
YAM Production - 1984

8) Zaiko Langa-Langa
TOYAMBANA
EH NGOSS ! EH NGOSS ! EH NGOSS !
Prozal – Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 1986

9) Zaiko Langa-Langa
BOLINGO ETUMBU
JETEZ L’EPONGE
Carre/SIMS Productions – 1989

10) Zaiko Langa-Langa
DÉCEPTION B.
ICI ÇA VA… FUNGOLA MOTEMA
Covadia – 2024
ECEPTION
Prozal – Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 1990


11) Zaiko Langa-Langa
BETU BAYAYA
BACKLINE LESSON ONE
Sonima Music – 1997

13) Zaiko Langa-Langa
AMANDO
NOUS Y SOMMES
N’Diaye - 1998

14) Zaiko Langa-Langa
VERTIGE
EURÉKA !
JPS Productions – 2002

15) Zaiko Langa-Langa
ERUPTION (version longue)
RECONTRES
Prozal – Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 2007

16) Jossart N’Yoka Longo & Zaiko Langa-Langa
BOH !
BANDE-ANNONCE
Production Editions Prozal - 2011

Download Program Podcast
01:59:38 1 Dec. 29, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:38  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 