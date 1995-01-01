The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: December 29, 2024: Zaiko Langa-Langa 55 years
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Zaiko Langa-Langa 55 years
Program Type:
11
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Date Published:
Dec. 31, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR
97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Zaiko Langa-Langa
AYESSA FOLK
SÈVE
Prozal – Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 2019
3) Zaiko Langa-Langa
ANDO
OLDIES AND GOODIES TOUT CHOC ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA 1974-1978
Bakunde Ilo Productions - 1985
4) Zaiko Langa-Langa
SALOTI
PLAISIR DE L’OEST AFRIQUE
Essiebons - 1976
5) Zaiko Langa-Langa
SENTIMENT AWA (1ère version originale)
SENTIMENT AWA, ESSESSE:
LES PLUS GRANDS SUCCÉS DE L’ORCHESTRE ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA
Ngoyato – 2019 (original single 1979)
6) Zaiko Langa-Langa
CONFIANCE
GITTA PRODUCTION PRESENTE TOUT-CHOC ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA
Gitta Production - 1981
7) Zaiko Langa-Langa
KIKI
DE PARIS À BRAZZAVILLE
YAM Production - 1984
8) Zaiko Langa-Langa
TOYAMBANA
EH NGOSS ! EH NGOSS ! EH NGOSS !
Prozal – Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 1986
9) Zaiko Langa-Langa
BOLINGO ETUMBU
JETEZ L’EPONGE
Carre/SIMS Productions – 1989
10) Zaiko Langa-Langa
DÉCEPTION B.
ICI ÇA VA… FUNGOLA MOTEMA
Covadia – 2024
ECEPTION
Prozal – Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 1990
11) Zaiko Langa-Langa
BETU BAYAYA
BACKLINE LESSON ONE
Sonima Music – 1997
13) Zaiko Langa-Langa
AMANDO
NOUS Y SOMMES
N’Diaye - 1998
14) Zaiko Langa-Langa
VERTIGE
EURÉKA !
JPS Productions – 2002
15) Zaiko Langa-Langa
ERUPTION (version longue)
RECONTRES
Prozal – Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 2007
16) Jossart N’Yoka Longo & Zaiko Langa-Langa
BOH !
BANDE-ANNONCE
Production Editions Prozal - 2011
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:38
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Dec. 29, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:38
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
