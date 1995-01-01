Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Zaiko Langa-Langa

AYESSA FOLK

SÈVE

Prozal – Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 2019





3) Zaiko Langa-Langa

ANDO

OLDIES AND GOODIES TOUT CHOC ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA 1974-1978

Bakunde Ilo Productions - 1985



4) Zaiko Langa-Langa

SALOTI

PLAISIR DE L’OEST AFRIQUE

Essiebons - 1976



5) Zaiko Langa-Langa

SENTIMENT AWA (1ère version originale)

SENTIMENT AWA, ESSESSE:

LES PLUS GRANDS SUCCÉS DE L’ORCHESTRE ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA

Ngoyato – 2019 (original single 1979)



6) Zaiko Langa-Langa

CONFIANCE

GITTA PRODUCTION PRESENTE TOUT-CHOC ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA

Gitta Production - 1981



7) Zaiko Langa-Langa

KIKI

DE PARIS À BRAZZAVILLE

YAM Production - 1984



8) Zaiko Langa-Langa

TOYAMBANA

EH NGOSS ! EH NGOSS ! EH NGOSS !

Prozal – Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 1986



9) Zaiko Langa-Langa

BOLINGO ETUMBU

JETEZ L’EPONGE

Carre/SIMS Productions – 1989



10) Zaiko Langa-Langa

DÉCEPTION B.

ICI ÇA VA… FUNGOLA MOTEMA

Covadia – 2024

ECEPTION

Prozal – Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 1990





11) Zaiko Langa-Langa

BETU BAYAYA

BACKLINE LESSON ONE

Sonima Music – 1997



13) Zaiko Langa-Langa

AMANDO

NOUS Y SOMMES

N’Diaye - 1998



14) Zaiko Langa-Langa

VERTIGE

EURÉKA !

JPS Productions – 2002



15) Zaiko Langa-Langa

ERUPTION (version longue)

RECONTRES

Prozal – Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 2007



16) Jossart N’Yoka Longo & Zaiko Langa-Langa

BOH !

BANDE-ANNONCE

Production Editions Prozal - 2011