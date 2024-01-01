The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
How suddenly Syria’s entanglement with all surrounding states becomes the center of world attention
Weekly Program
Ambassador Chas Freeman
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Dec. 31, 2024, midnight
Chas Freeman’s knowledge of the area and history is personal and professional and detailed. Freeman served in the United States Foreign Service, and the State and Defense Departments over the course of thirty years. He was the U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 1989 to 1992, and dealt with the Gulf War.

On Friday, December 27th, he was interviewed by Nima Alkhorshid, an Iranian-Brazilian university lecturer, on his podcast “Dialogue Works”. The channel is dedicated to peace. These are excerpts from their 53 minute long conversation.

You can watch the full 53 minute long video on the YouTube channel Dialogue Works under the title: Amb. Chas Freeman: America's Problematic Policies

DATE: Dec. 27, 2024
CREDIT: Nima R. Alkhorshid at Dialogue Works

