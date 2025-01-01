New Year Special: Stop the US-Israeli Genocide in Gaza! Israeli Historian Ilan Pappe, the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, the Truth about the Apartheid State of Israel and its at the time Incremental Genocide of the Palestinian People
In 2014, Michael Slate interviewed Ilan Pappe, Israeli historian, and author of many works, including The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. The interview was conducted during an earlier Israeli assault. The horrors then inflicted on Palestinians are multiplied in daily videos on social media of the slaughter of Palestinians carried out by the US and Israel. This is a powerful truth that some try hard to cover up, and some are simply ignoring.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.