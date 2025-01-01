Parker Malloy, publisher of the Present Age newsletter; John Stoehr, editor of the daily politics newsletter, The Editorial Board; Chris Wellborn, President of the National Association of Defense Lawyers.
Trump-GOP Attack on Transgender Community met with Disturbingly Weak Democratic Party Response; Understanding America's Broken Media Landscape that Promotes Rightwing Disinformation & Impacts Election Outcomes; Last Chance Campaign Asks Pres. Biden to Release Leonard Peltier Before he Leaves Office.