What Does it Mean to Be an Ally?

Subtitle: 1/1/25 - 1/7/25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Date Published: Jan. 2, 2025, midnight

Summary: We were recently asked ‘What is Allyship and why is it important?’ This question sparked a stream of consciousness that we tried to capture in today’s episode. Often many folks consider themselves to be allies or are trying to learn and do more, but we break down our thoughts on what this means and just how far allyship can go!



Our Way Black History Fact covers the story behind the Rosewood massacre.



Notes: Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.



