We begin the New Year the way we ended the old one, with another challenging listen from Avalanche Kaito on Glitterbeat Records, the label that continues to push the possibilities of global music. Sonova is treated to an Eccodek remix, Arturo Bergmann reveals Tinariwen's influence while Tinariwen dig into the past for an album of rarities. World Beat Canada, always up to date in rapidly changing times.