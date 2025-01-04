The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Jan. 2, 2025, midnight

We begin the New Year the way we ended the old one, with another challenging listen from Avalanche Kaito on Glitterbeat Records, the label that continues to push the possibilities of global music. Sonova is treated to an Eccodek remix, Arturo Bergmann reveals Tinariwen's influence while Tinariwen dig into the past for an album of rarities. World Beat Canada, always up to date in rapidly changing times.
Calcopyrite Communications
Avalanche Kaito - Borgo
Lolomis - Sidrabina
Art Bergmann - Mirage (The Apostate) CANCON
Sonova - Track The Groove (Eccodek Groovinator Remix) CANCON
Fely Tchaco - Zante (Remix)
Beninghove's Hangmen - When The Levee Breaks
The Bolokos - Ti Kanno
De Pedro - Que Puedo Hacer Por Ti
Alex Henry Foster - A Silent Stream CANCON
Joao Selva - Banho De Mar
Tinariwen - Amoss Idjraw
Bossacucanova with Roberto Menescal - Train To Ipanema 1940

59:51

00:59:51 1 Jan. 2, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
