Roddy MacDonald leaves 2024 on a Bullet Train, The Mahones and Tiller's Folly ponder death, and taxes, plus a peerless vocal performance from Landless and Inchmurrin honour a Scottish Warrior. Make the New Year a celebration of Celtivity with Celt In A Twist!
Roddy MacDonald - Bullet Train Barleyjuice - High On Highland Life The Mahones - The Last One To Die CANCON Tiller's Folly - Death & Taxes CANCON Grumpy O Sheep - Highway To Sheep The Scratch - Session Song Inchmurrin - Scottish Warrior Wolfstone - Heart And Soul Afro Celt Sound System - Glitchy Fiddles Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster Landless - My Lagan Love Catrin Finch and Aoife Na Bhriain - Woven The Real McKenzies - Lilacs In The Alleyway CANCON Salsa Celtica - El Agua De La Vida