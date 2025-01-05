Notes: Roddy MacDonald leaves 2024 on a Bullet Train, The Mahones and Tiller's Folly ponder death, and taxes, plus a peerless vocal performance from Landless and Inchmurrin honour a Scottish Warrior. Make the New Year a celebration of Celtivity with Celt In A Twist!



Roddy MacDonald - Bullet Train

Barleyjuice - High On Highland Life

The Mahones - The Last One To Die CANCON

Tiller's Folly - Death & Taxes CANCON

Grumpy O Sheep - Highway To Sheep

The Scratch - Session Song

Inchmurrin - Scottish Warrior

Wolfstone - Heart And Soul

Afro Celt Sound System - Glitchy Fiddles

Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster

Landless - My Lagan Love

Catrin Finch and Aoife Na Bhriain - Woven

The Real McKenzies - Lilacs In The Alleyway CANCON

Salsa Celtica - El Agua De La Vida



59:03