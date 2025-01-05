The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Jan. 2, 2025, midnight
Roddy MacDonald leaves 2024 on a Bullet Train, The Mahones and Tiller's Folly ponder death, and taxes, plus a peerless vocal performance from Landless and Inchmurrin honour a Scottish Warrior. Make the New Year a celebration of Celtivity with Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Roddy MacDonald - Bullet Train
Barleyjuice - High On Highland Life
The Mahones - The Last One To Die CANCON
Tiller's Folly - Death & Taxes CANCON
Grumpy O Sheep - Highway To Sheep
The Scratch - Session Song
Inchmurrin - Scottish Warrior
Wolfstone - Heart And Soul
Afro Celt Sound System - Glitchy Fiddles
Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster
Landless - My Lagan Love
Catrin Finch and Aoife Na Bhriain - Woven
The Real McKenzies - Lilacs In The Alleyway CANCON
Salsa Celtica - El Agua De La Vida

59:03

Celt In A Twist January 05 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:03 1 Jan. 2, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:03  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 