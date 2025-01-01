Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle,



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr250103.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- On their end of the year programs most radio stations gave a brief summary of the state of the environment- here is what France 24 reported from World Weather Attribution, an organization which quantifies global climate changes. Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continued through the year end with Israel saying they were responses to daily rocket launches from Hamas which has many new recruits. The political upheaval in South Korea over the President and his successor continues, with citizens manning the streets to express their views of the events.



From JAPAN-First an update on a warrant issued for the ex-president, which he rejects as invalid. The Washington Post reported that Nippon Steel will allow the US government to veto on any potential cuts in steel production in the US if the sale of US Steel goes through. Pipelines through Ukraine are no longer carrying gas to the remaining European countries. UN Secretary-General Guterres delivered a year end presentation on climate breakdown.



From CUBA- A brief survey of climate upheavals in Latin America. The last year saw leftist election victories in Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela, and an attack on the Mexican embassy in Ecuador.. There was an attempted coup in Bolivia. The right-wing government in Argentina accused Venezuela of kidnapping intelligence agents.



From GERMANY- German claims of election interference have increased against Elon Musk for supporting for the far right political party, the AFD or Alternative for Germany. In Gaza over a million people are facing winter without enough food or adequate protection from the cold and rain.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Human beings can be redeemed. Empires cannot. Our refusal to face the truth about empire, our refusal to defy the multitudinous crimes and atrocities of empire, has brought about the nightmare Malcolm predicted. And as the Digital Age and our post-literate society implant a terrifying historical amnesia, these crimes are erased as swiftly as they are committed."

--Chris Hedges



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net