Taylor Report
Taylor Report Commentary
Jan. 3, 2025
Keith Ellis Presente! A great scholar, poet, and translator of Marti, Guillen has passed and CIUT Taylor Report listeners will remember him as knowledgeable commentator on South American history and culture and a brilliant champion of Fidelismo and the Cuban revolution.

Jimmy Carter was elected as an honest and "clean" President in contrast to "Tricky Dick" Nixon and would set America on a less bellicose path but after four years the U.S. returned to its natural path of bombing and mayhem. Carter returned the Panama Canal to Panama, despite Ronald Reagan saying "we stole it fair and square" and now Trump is announcing America should take it back. Bringing us to the important fact that the "good cop, bad cop" act of the Democrats & Republicans means that no US leader can be trusted. One gives, the other takes back.

Dec. 30, 2024
Toronto, Ontario
