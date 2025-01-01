The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 455
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Draqgo Bosnic, Tamara Lorincz
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
Jan. 3, 2025, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, with the new cold war evolving into hot wars on all fronts, we take a look at the forbidden scenario of a nuclear conflagration eventually emerging unless people around the globe can stop it in time to save the planet and themselves. In our first half hour, we speak once again to prominent Canadian anti-war activist Tamara Lorincz about the petition circulating recently trying to get Canada to prohibit nuclear weapons in the world. Then in our second half hour, we hear from the award-winning geopolitical and military analyst Drago Bosnic about the multiple scenarios by which warfare might escalate to the nuclear level and of the possible cost of doing nothing in the face of the emerging threat of ATOMIC DISASTER.
interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:03 1 Jan. 3, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:59:03  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 