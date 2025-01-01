Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour, with the new cold war evolving into hot wars on all fronts, we take a look at the forbidden scenario of a nuclear conflagration eventually emerging unless people around the globe can stop it in time to save the planet and themselves. In our first half hour, we speak once again to prominent Canadian anti-war activist Tamara Lorincz about the petition circulating recently trying to get Canada to prohibit nuclear weapons in the world. Then in our second half hour, we hear from the award-winning geopolitical and military analyst Drago Bosnic about the multiple scenarios by which warfare might escalate to the nuclear level and of the possible cost of doing nothing in the face of the emerging threat of ATOMIC DISASTER.

