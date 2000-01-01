The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Spy GUYZ: Watching the Detectives
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Jan. 3, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, from 2023 that’s Kat Eaton with some Bad Advice to kick off the program, so welcome, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 416. This time the Sonic Café presents another episode of Spy Guyz, in the thing we’re calling watching the detectives. We’ve got comedian John Mulaney with his take on Law & Orders special detective Ice T, Ronald Reagan with his story of Murphy the Spy, plus lesson in spy craft from Burn Notice’s Michael Weston, and of course more. Our music, is a mix of great spy tunes and includes the two James Bond theme tracks from the movies that starred Timothy Dalton as 007. Listen for Gladys Knight from 1987 with License to Kill, and A-Ha from 1989 with The Living Daylights, plus 1994 music from Hole, Heaven 17, an instrumental from Chris Joss, Alien Ant Farm with there cover of Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal and of course more including that time James Bond tried to get a free drink and complimentary pretzels, all straight ahead in Spy Guyz, Watching the Detectives, this time from that little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, here’s the Gordon Goodwin Big Phat Band with Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Bad Advice (Live Studio Performance)
Artist: Kat Eaton
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 2: Attack of the Killer Tomatoes
Artist: Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band
LP: The Phat Pack
Yr: 2006
Song 3: Licence To Kill
Artist: Gladys Knight
LP: James Bond
Yr: 1987
Song 4: Ice T SVU & Old Murder Investigations
Artist: John Mulaney
LP:
Yr. 2017
Song 5: Doll Parts (Album Version)
Artist: Hole
LP: Living Through This
Yr: 1994
Song 6: Storm
Artist: OTYKEN
LP: Phenomenon
Yr: 2023
Song 7: The Best Kept Secret
Artist: Heaven 17
LP: The Luxury Gap
Year: 1983
Song 8: The Living Daylights (Original Soundtrack)
Artist: A-Ha
LP: James Bond
Yr: 1989
Song 9: Rifif Rococo
Artist: Chris Joss
LP: Sticks
Yr: 2009
Song 10: Smooth Criminal (Michael Jackson Cover)
Artist: Alien Ant Farm
LP:
Yr: 2000
Song 11: Swallow
Artist: Supreme Beings of Leisure
LP: 11i
Yr: 2008
Song 12: Snow Job
Artist: John Barry Orchestra
LP: Best Of Bond… James Bond 50 Years – 50 Tracks
Yr: 2012
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 3, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 