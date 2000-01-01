Sonic Café, from 2023 that’s Kat Eaton with some Bad Advice to kick off the program, so welcome, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 416. This time the Sonic Café presents another episode of Spy Guyz, in the thing we’re calling watching the detectives. We’ve got comedian John Mulaney with his take on Law & Orders special detective Ice T, Ronald Reagan with his story of Murphy the Spy, plus lesson in spy craft from Burn Notice’s Michael Weston, and of course more. Our music, is a mix of great spy tunes and includes the two James Bond theme tracks from the movies that starred Timothy Dalton as 007. Listen for Gladys Knight from 1987 with License to Kill, and A-Ha from 1989 with The Living Daylights, plus 1994 music from Hole, Heaven 17, an instrumental from Chris Joss, Alien Ant Farm with there cover of Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal and of course more including that time James Bond tried to get a free drink and complimentary pretzels, all straight ahead in Spy Guyz, Watching the Detectives, this time from that little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, here’s the Gordon Goodwin Big Phat Band with Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Bad Advice (Live Studio Performance) Artist: Kat Eaton LP: Yr: 2023 Song 2: Attack of the Killer Tomatoes Artist: Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band LP: The Phat Pack Yr: 2006 Song 3: Licence To Kill Artist: Gladys Knight LP: James Bond Yr: 1987 Song 4: Ice T SVU & Old Murder Investigations Artist: John Mulaney LP: Yr. 2017 Song 5: Doll Parts (Album Version) Artist: Hole LP: Living Through This Yr: 1994 Song 6: Storm Artist: OTYKEN LP: Phenomenon Yr: 2023 Song 7: The Best Kept Secret Artist: Heaven 17 LP: The Luxury Gap Year: 1983 Song 8: The Living Daylights (Original Soundtrack) Artist: A-Ha LP: James Bond Yr: 1989 Song 9: Rifif Rococo Artist: Chris Joss LP: Sticks Yr: 2009 Song 10: Smooth Criminal (Michael Jackson Cover) Artist: Alien Ant Farm LP: Yr: 2000 Song 11: Swallow Artist: Supreme Beings of Leisure LP: 11i Yr: 2008 Song 12: Snow Job Artist: John Barry Orchestra LP: Best Of Bond… James Bond 50 Years – 50 Tracks Yr: 2012
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
