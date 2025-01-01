The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of Indigenous tunes from our Indigenous Musicians
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Jan. 4, 2025, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on todays show we welcome from Bella Coola, Nuxalk, welcome members of the Indigenous musical collective “Nuxalk Radio Records.” Nuskmata and Qwaxw in the house to tell us all about their new album, and journey they took to produce it in their language along with a mix of genres. Nuxalk are featured in our current issue of the SAY Magzine, read all about them at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/nuxalk-radio.

Enjoy music from Nuxalk Radio, Leonard Sumner, J. Pablo, Indian City, Aysanabee, Ray Zaragoza, Samantha Crain, Carsen Gray, Nicole Gatti, Bomba Estero, Ana Tijoux, Joshua Haulli, Marx Cassity, 1915, Mike Bern, Edzu'u, Tracy Bone, Jason Benoit, Trent Sgecoutay, Uncle Trent and Friends, Sage Lacapa, Amanda Rheaume, Chantil Dukart, Blue Moon Marquee, Mitch Walking Elk, Cary Morin, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Sebastian Gaskin, Lil Mike & Funnybone, Joy Harjo and much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org. Visit our new News and Entertainment podcast at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/indigenous-in-the-news and enjoy.

