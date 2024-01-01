TWIP-250105 What have we learned in 2024?

Subtitle: What have we learned in 2024?

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host: Ann Locus - Speakers: Bassam Haddad & Susan Abulhawa

Date Published: Jan. 5, 2025, midnight

Summary: Bassam Hadad and Susan Abulhawa discussing the things that we have learned in 2024

Credits: Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool

Notes:



