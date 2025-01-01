I've got some unusual records cued up for Backbeat this week, as well as the usual mix of gospel, blues, country jazz and rock 'n' roll. We'll have a black vocal group backed up by a white clarinet player, one of Hoagy Carmichael's weirder songs, a novelty number about playing piano and a lively number by the Todd Rhodes Orch., a band whose story line stretches from 1930s jazz to 1950s rock 'n' roll to 1960s Motown
Artist - Title Year The Blind Boys of Alabama - Lord Have Mercy 1965 Ruth Brown - I Wanna Do More 1955 The Delmore Brothers - Mobile Boogie 1947 Sean Poluk - Hitting The Road 2023 Sister Rosetta Tharpe; Sam Price Trio - The Natural Facts 1950 Red Norvo & Mildred Bailey - A Porter's Love Song To A Chambermaid 1936 Jesse Rogers & His '49ers - Mind Your Own Business 1949 Chuck Berry - Mad Lad 1960 Todd Rhodes Orchestra - Gin, Gin, Gin 1951 The Toppers - Let Me Bang Your Box 1954 The Prairie Ramblers - Girl At The End Of The Bar 1946 Jerry Lee Lewis - Hong Kong Blues 1963 Chuck Willis - You'll Be My Love 1958 The Four Blues, Ann Dupont, Clarinet - Oh Daddy, Please Bring That Suitcase In 1945 Ray Charles - Get On The Right Track 1958 Fats Domino - Wait And See 1957 The Elegants - Getting Dizzy 1958 JT Brown, Elmore James - Saxony Boogie 1954 Buddy Johnson - Get On Down the Road 1959 Ken Cook - Don't Be Runnin' Wild (Problem Child) 1958 Bill Doggett - Big Dog Blues 1952