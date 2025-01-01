The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Jan. 5, 2025, midnight
I've got some unusual records cued up for Backbeat this week, as well as the usual mix of gospel, blues, country jazz and rock 'n' roll. We'll have a black vocal group backed up by a white clarinet player, one of Hoagy Carmichael's weirder songs, a novelty number about playing piano and a lively number by the Todd Rhodes Orch., a band whose story line stretches from 1930s jazz to 1950s rock 'n' roll to 1960s Motown
Artist - Title Year
The Blind Boys of Alabama - Lord Have Mercy 1965
Ruth Brown - I Wanna Do More 1955
The Delmore Brothers - Mobile Boogie 1947
Sean Poluk - Hitting The Road 2023
Sister Rosetta Tharpe; Sam Price Trio - The Natural Facts 1950
Red Norvo & Mildred Bailey - A Porter's Love Song To A Chambermaid 1936
Jesse Rogers & His '49ers - Mind Your Own Business 1949
Chuck Berry - Mad Lad 1960
Todd Rhodes Orchestra - Gin, Gin, Gin 1951
The Toppers - Let Me Bang Your Box 1954
The Prairie Ramblers - Girl At The End Of The Bar 1946
Jerry Lee Lewis - Hong Kong Blues 1963
Chuck Willis - You'll Be My Love 1958
The Four Blues, Ann Dupont, Clarinet - Oh Daddy, Please Bring That Suitcase In 1945
Ray Charles - Get On The Right Track 1958
Fats Domino - Wait And See 1957
The Elegants - Getting Dizzy 1958
JT Brown, Elmore James - Saxony Boogie 1954
Buddy Johnson - Get On Down the Road 1959
Ken Cook - Don't Be Runnin' Wild (Problem Child) 1958
Bill Doggett - Big Dog Blues 1952

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 5, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 