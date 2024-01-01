The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Great Tape 2024
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush
Jan. 5, 2025, midnight
1. To The Ghetto - Talib Kweli & J. Rawls
2. Stellar - Common & Pete Rock
3. Got This - Sparkz & Pitch 92
4. So Superb - Slum Village ft. Cordae and Earlly Mac
5. Can't Give Up - Consequence ft. Wé Ani
6. Dream 4 Today - Moka Only (w/ Alcynoos & Parental)
7. Whatever You Do, Don’t Put the Words ‘Climate Crisis’ in the Title - Guante & Big Cats
8. TPA2BNA - Gift and Mekkanic
9. Tribute To Tribe (original and Book Of Tribe remix) - Es
10. With Or Without 'Em - Demorne Warren
11. Miss You More - Noisiboi
12. Hip Hop & Jazz - Jig Magger ft Emapea
13. What Eye See Pt. 2 - Essa ft. Devise
14. Define My Name - Nas & DJ Premier
15. Es ist mehr - Samoh, Schmero & Schulleg
16. Keep Going (And Don't Forget) - Shad & 14KT
17. Penpoint - Sinopsis ft. Kooley HIgh and Ivan Ave
18. Hard To Process - Mantangi ft. DJ Daz Jones
19. Trees - chromo, the dreamer
20. The World To Come - Dialog
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.


00:57:47 1 Dec. 30, 2024
Gammatorium
  
    
 00:57:47
Stereo
 