1. To The Ghetto - Talib Kweli & J. Rawls 2. Stellar - Common & Pete Rock 3. Got This - Sparkz & Pitch 92 4. So Superb - Slum Village ft. Cordae and Earlly Mac 5. Can't Give Up - Consequence ft. Wé Ani 6. Dream 4 Today - Moka Only (w/ Alcynoos & Parental) 7. Whatever You Do, Don’t Put the Words ‘Climate Crisis’ in the Title - Guante & Big Cats 8. TPA2BNA - Gift and Mekkanic 9. Tribute To Tribe (original and Book Of Tribe remix) - Es 10. With Or Without 'Em - Demorne Warren 11. Miss You More - Noisiboi 12. Hip Hop & Jazz - Jig Magger ft Emapea 13. What Eye See Pt. 2 - Essa ft. Devise 14. Define My Name - Nas & DJ Premier 15. Es ist mehr - Samoh, Schmero & Schulleg 16. Keep Going (And Don't Forget) - Shad & 14KT 17. Penpoint - Sinopsis ft. Kooley HIgh and Ivan Ave 18. Hard To Process - Mantangi ft. DJ Daz Jones 19. Trees - chromo, the dreamer 20. The World To Come - Dialog
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
