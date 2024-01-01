Summary: 1. To The Ghetto - Talib Kweli & J. Rawls

2. Stellar - Common & Pete Rock

3. Got This - Sparkz & Pitch 92

4. So Superb - Slum Village ft. Cordae and Earlly Mac

5. Can't Give Up - Consequence ft. Wé Ani

6. Dream 4 Today - Moka Only (w/ Alcynoos & Parental)

7. Whatever You Do, Don’t Put the Words ‘Climate Crisis’ in the Title - Guante & Big Cats

8. TPA2BNA - Gift and Mekkanic

9. Tribute To Tribe (original and Book Of Tribe remix) - Es

10. With Or Without 'Em - Demorne Warren

11. Miss You More - Noisiboi

12. Hip Hop & Jazz - Jig Magger ft Emapea

13. What Eye See Pt. 2 - Essa ft. Devise

14. Define My Name - Nas & DJ Premier

15. Es ist mehr - Samoh, Schmero & Schulleg

16. Keep Going (And Don't Forget) - Shad & 14KT

17. Penpoint - Sinopsis ft. Kooley HIgh and Ivan Ave

18. Hard To Process - Mantangi ft. DJ Daz Jones

19. Trees - chromo, the dreamer

20. The World To Come - Dialog