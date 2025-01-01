The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
can we hear womens voices?
Weekly Program
Ranjini Swaminathan, Charlene Spretnak, Susan Griffin
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Jan. 5, 2025, midnight
Extreme flooding, drought, & wildfires - why? Why did scientists leave out models showing extreme warming? UK expert Ranjini Swaminathan takes us inside the future forecast machine. Then eco-feminism revisited: U.S. Green Party founder Charlene Spretnak and Susan Griffin on "Women & Nature - Speed, Consciousness & Quantification" at the Chicago "Techno-Utopianism and the Fate of the Earth" Forum.
Swaminathan interview by Alex Smith

Techno-Utopianism and the Fate of the Earth. Chicago 2014 recorded by Dale Lehman or WZRD. Minor edits by Alex Smith.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 27:34 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250108 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Jan. 5, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
