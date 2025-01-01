Techno-Utopianism Hard Landing

Subtitle: can we hear womens voices?

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ranjini Swaminathan, Charlene Spretnak, Susan Griffin

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: Jan. 5, 2025, midnight

Summary: Extreme flooding, drought, & wildfires - why? Why did scientists leave out models showing extreme warming? UK expert Ranjini Swaminathan takes us inside the future forecast machine. Then eco-feminism revisited: U.S. Green Party founder Charlene Spretnak and Susan Griffin on "Women & Nature - Speed, Consciousness & Quantification" at the Chicago "Techno-Utopianism and the Fate of the Earth" Forum.

Credits: Swaminathan interview by Alex Smith



Techno-Utopianism and the Fate of the Earth. Chicago 2014 recorded by Dale Lehman or WZRD. Minor edits by Alex Smith.

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 27:34 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



