Extreme flooding, drought, & wildfires - why? Why did scientists leave out models showing extreme warming? UK expert Ranjini Swaminathan takes us inside the future forecast machine. Then eco-feminism revisited: U.S. Green Party founder Charlene Spretnak and Susan Griffin on "Women & Nature - Speed, Consciousness & Quantification" at the Chicago "Techno-Utopianism and the Fate of the Earth" Forum.
Swaminathan interview by Alex Smith
Techno-Utopianism and the Fate of the Earth. Chicago 2014 recorded by Dale Lehman or WZRD. Minor edits by Alex Smith.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 27:34 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.