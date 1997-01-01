A set of reggae for the upcoming Marijuana Justice Lobby Day at the Virginia General Assembly; new music from Brazil via Los Angeles by Rogê; new Afropop from Bakk Lamp Fall, Vaudou Game and Fely Tchaco; Yeison Landero, el heredero de la cumbia; four very different takes on the cumbia tradition; and the music of West Africa's ancient culture of hunters played on the donso ngoni
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Eek-A-Mouse | Jamaica | Ganja Smuggling | Ganja Smuggling - Single | Greensleeves | 2024-1982 Gregory Isaacs | Jamaica | Mr. Cop | Mr. Cop - Single | Golden Age | 1977 Leilani Wolfgramm | USA | Herbivore | Rebel | Roots Musician | 2014 U-Brown, Queen Omega, Chezidek | Jamaica-Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Three The Hard Way | Three The Hard Way - Single | Irie Ites | 2024
Tom Zé E Tiago Araripe | Brazil | Conto De Fraldas | Conto De Fraldas - Single | Continental | 1974 Rogê | Brazil-USA | A Lendo Do Abaeté | Curyman II | Diamond West | 2024 Gilber T | Brazil | Sinnerman | Sinnerman - Single | Tomba | 2020 Lenine | Brazil | O Homem Dos Olhos De Raio X | Falange Canibal | BMG Brasil | 2002
Bakk Lamp Fall | Senegal-England UK | Mame Bousso Bali | Mame Bousso Bali - Single | Giwa | 2024 Vaudou Game | Togo-France | Koliko | Râler / Koliko - Single | Hot Casa | 2024 Fely Tchaco | Côte D'Ivoire-USA | Zante | Zante - Single | self-released | 2024
Yeison Landero | Colombia | Martha Cecilia | Landero Vive | Chambacu | 2018 Yeison Landero | Colombia | La Pava Congona | Landero Vive | Chambacu | 2018 Yeison Landero | Colombia | Época De Oro | Landero Vive | Chambacu | 2018 Yeison Landero | Colombia | Noche De Cumbia | Noche De Cumbia - Single | CH Music | 2017
Grupo Punto 5 De La Oroja | Peru | Raquel | Chicha Por Favor, Vol. 1: Grooves From El Volcan, The Heartbeat Of Peuvian Cumbia | Ritmo Del Barrio | 2024-1983 Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | The Ride Of The Valkyries | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbes | 2012 Enrique Lynch | Argentina-Peru | La Quinta Sinfonia De Beethoven | Super Disco Pirata: De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 | Analog Africa | 2024-1977 Son Rompe Pera | Mexico | El Palo Poste | Bootleg Cumbia Vol. 1: The Live On KEXP Session | self-released | 2021
Madou Sangaré (Penny-Penny) | Mali | Dougou Taralé Ya | Festival Donso N'goni, Volume 1 | Remote | 2024 Nfaly Diakité | Mali | Mogote Diabeye | Hunter Folk Vol. 1: Tribute To Toumani Koné | Mieruba | 2024 Sibiri Samaké | Mali | Yaala Kono | Dambe Foli | Kanaga System Krush | 2011