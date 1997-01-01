The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Jan. 6, 2025, midnight
A set of reggae for the upcoming Marijuana Justice Lobby Day at the Virginia General Assembly; new music from Brazil via Los Angeles by Rogê; new Afropop from Bakk Lamp Fall, Vaudou Game and Fely Tchaco; Yeison Landero, el heredero de la cumbia; four very different takes on the cumbia tradition; and the music of West Africa's ancient culture of hunters played on the donso ngoni
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Eek-A-Mouse | Jamaica | Ganja Smuggling | Ganja Smuggling - Single | Greensleeves | 2024-1982
Gregory Isaacs | Jamaica | Mr. Cop | Mr. Cop - Single | Golden Age | 1977
Leilani Wolfgramm | USA | Herbivore | Rebel | Roots Musician | 2014
U-Brown, Queen Omega, Chezidek | Jamaica-Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Three The Hard Way | Three The Hard Way - Single | Irie Ites | 2024

Tom Zé E Tiago Araripe | Brazil | Conto De Fraldas | Conto De Fraldas - Single | Continental | 1974
Rogê | Brazil-USA | A Lendo Do Abaeté | Curyman II | Diamond West | 2024
Gilber T | Brazil | Sinnerman | Sinnerman - Single | Tomba | 2020
Lenine | Brazil | O Homem Dos Olhos De Raio X | Falange Canibal | BMG Brasil | 2002

Bakk Lamp Fall | Senegal-England UK | Mame Bousso Bali | Mame Bousso Bali - Single | Giwa | 2024
Vaudou Game | Togo-France | Koliko | Râler / Koliko - Single | Hot Casa | 2024
Fely Tchaco | Côte D'Ivoire-USA | Zante | Zante - Single | self-released | 2024

Yeison Landero | Colombia | Martha Cecilia | Landero Vive | Chambacu | 2018
Yeison Landero | Colombia | La Pava Congona | Landero Vive | Chambacu | 2018
Yeison Landero | Colombia | Época De Oro | Landero Vive | Chambacu | 2018
Yeison Landero | Colombia | Noche De Cumbia | Noche De Cumbia - Single | CH Music | 2017

Grupo Punto 5 De La Oroja | Peru | Raquel | Chicha Por Favor, Vol. 1: Grooves From El Volcan, The Heartbeat Of Peuvian Cumbia | Ritmo Del Barrio | 2024-1983
Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | The Ride Of The Valkyries | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbes | 2012
Enrique Lynch | Argentina-Peru | La Quinta Sinfonia De Beethoven | Super Disco Pirata: De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 | Analog Africa | 2024-1977
Son Rompe Pera | Mexico | El Palo Poste | Bootleg Cumbia Vol. 1: The Live On KEXP Session | self-released | 2021

Madou Sangaré (Penny-Penny) | Mali | Dougou Taralé Ya | Festival Donso N'goni, Volume 1 | Remote | 2024
Nfaly Diakité | Mali | Mogote Diabeye | Hunter Folk Vol. 1: Tribute To Toumani Koné | Mieruba | 2024
Sibiri Samaké | Mali | Yaala Kono | Dambe Foli | Kanaga System Krush | 2011

01:59:50 1 Jan. 5, 2025
Richmond VA USA
