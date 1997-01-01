January 5, 2025: El heredero de la cumbia

Subtitle:

Program Type: 11

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: Jan. 6, 2025, midnight

Summary: A set of reggae for the upcoming Marijuana Justice Lobby Day at the Virginia General Assembly; new music from Brazil via Los Angeles by Rogê; new Afropop from Bakk Lamp Fall, Vaudou Game and Fely Tchaco; Yeison Landero, el heredero de la cumbia; four very different takes on the cumbia tradition; and the music of West Africa's ancient culture of hunters played on the donso ngoni

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Eek-A-Mouse | Jamaica | Ganja Smuggling | Ganja Smuggling - Single | Greensleeves | 2024-1982

Gregory Isaacs | Jamaica | Mr. Cop | Mr. Cop - Single | Golden Age | 1977

Leilani Wolfgramm | USA | Herbivore | Rebel | Roots Musician | 2014

U-Brown, Queen Omega, Chezidek | Jamaica-Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Three The Hard Way | Three The Hard Way - Single | Irie Ites | 2024



Tom Zé E Tiago Araripe | Brazil | Conto De Fraldas | Conto De Fraldas - Single | Continental | 1974

Rogê | Brazil-USA | A Lendo Do Abaeté | Curyman II | Diamond West | 2024

Gilber T | Brazil | Sinnerman | Sinnerman - Single | Tomba | 2020

Lenine | Brazil | O Homem Dos Olhos De Raio X | Falange Canibal | BMG Brasil | 2002



Bakk Lamp Fall | Senegal-England UK | Mame Bousso Bali | Mame Bousso Bali - Single | Giwa | 2024

Vaudou Game | Togo-France | Koliko | Râler / Koliko - Single | Hot Casa | 2024

Fely Tchaco | Côte D'Ivoire-USA | Zante | Zante - Single | self-released | 2024



Yeison Landero | Colombia | Martha Cecilia | Landero Vive | Chambacu | 2018

Yeison Landero | Colombia | La Pava Congona | Landero Vive | Chambacu | 2018

Yeison Landero | Colombia | Época De Oro | Landero Vive | Chambacu | 2018

Yeison Landero | Colombia | Noche De Cumbia | Noche De Cumbia - Single | CH Music | 2017



Grupo Punto 5 De La Oroja | Peru | Raquel | Chicha Por Favor, Vol. 1: Grooves From El Volcan, The Heartbeat Of Peuvian Cumbia | Ritmo Del Barrio | 2024-1983

Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | The Ride Of The Valkyries | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbes | 2012

Enrique Lynch | Argentina-Peru | La Quinta Sinfonia De Beethoven | Super Disco Pirata: De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 | Analog Africa | 2024-1977

Son Rompe Pera | Mexico | El Palo Poste | Bootleg Cumbia Vol. 1: The Live On KEXP Session | self-released | 2021



Madou Sangaré (Penny-Penny) | Mali | Dougou Taralé Ya | Festival Donso N'goni, Volume 1 | Remote | 2024

Nfaly Diakité | Mali | Mogote Diabeye | Hunter Folk Vol. 1: Tribute To Toumani Koné | Mieruba | 2024

Sibiri Samaké | Mali | Yaala Kono | Dambe Foli | Kanaga System Krush | 2011



