Summary: Attention all adventurers and dreamers!



Strap yourselves in for an inspiring journey on today's show. We're thrilled to welcome Yolanda Martinez, a multi-talented entrepreneur all the way from Carlsbad, New Mexico. Yolanda's life is a testament to the power of pursuing your passions. From author and singer to painter and drum maker, she's explored countless creative avenues. But that's not all! Yolanda also defied stereotypes by becoming one of the first women to work on a commercial fishing boat in Kodiak, Alaska.



Today, Yolanda joins us to share her incredible story and chat about her new book, "Following Earth Mother's Heartbeat: The Memoirs of Yolanda." Get ready to be captivated by her experiences and wisdom. And for those who want to learn more about Yolanda's fascinating life, head over to her website at www.yolandasdrums.com. This is one interview you won't want to miss! This and more along with National Native News and Antonia Gonazles. Read all about Yolanda at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/ln-the-news/yolanda-martinez



Biography



Welcome to the rhythm of my journey, I am Yolanda Martinez, a Native American born in Southern New Mexico deeply connected to Earth Mother. My journey has taken me down many paths. Born into a family of thirteen in the vast cotton fields of Carlsbad, New Mexico, I yearned for something beyond the rhythm of their sun-drenched days. Driven by an innate connection to nature and a restless spirit, I embarked on a journey beyond my imagination.



We moved to California central valley in 1965 and after high school I entered the corporate world in San Jose, CA. In 1975 at 23, I moved to Kodiak, Alaska where I became one of the first woman to work on a commercial fishing boat. I fished for two years as cook on the boat and doing all seasons like dragging for shrimp, going for Tanner, Dungeness, and King Crab in the Bering Sea and in 1978, I opened my first business, “Yolandas Gallery and Custom Picture Framing.” I spent eight years in Kodiak where I got married and gave birth to my daughter in 1980. In 1983, I moved back to the lower forty-eight, bringing with me the experiences and lessons from my time in Alaska.



It was 1987 in Monterey, CA. when I made my first drum, and it turned out to be made from a redwood planter I purchased at the hardware store and a salted cow hide from Tandy Leather. My beater I made from an extra-long wooden spoon. It turned out pretty good. It was 1992 in Modesto Ca., that I began to feel a growing confidence in my drums when, without any announcement or advertisement, people started showing up at my door asking if I was the drum woman. When I replied, “I guess,” they would smile and say, “I think you have my drum here. “I welcomed them into my home, and they would choose their drum from the lineup.



Somehow, I always knew which belonged to each person as soon as they came in. The path became incredibly challenging when I was guided to bring my drums to Native American Pow Wow Festivals. I sensed there could be significant repercussions, so I was very hesitant. The first festival I attended was in 1993 in Turlock, CA. My sisters came to support me as I was still not well. (I had suffered a poisoning and went to death’s door.) When the Elders discovered the beautiful drums in my booth were made by me, they approached me with a mix of curiosity and authority. Three male Elders came to my booth, examined the drums, and asked, “Who made these drums?” I responded, “I did.” They seemed angry and demanded “Who gave you permission?” I met their gaze, pointed a finger upward, and said, “If you know of a higher power that can tell me to stop, I will.” They hesitated, exchanged glances, looked at the drums again, and then said, “Nice drums.”



This was my experience for the first four years of attending festivals across the country. After many years, a young man came to my booth and told me that I had become known as the “Master Drum Maker,” a recognition that brought tears and profound joy to my heart. I have traveled all over the US and Europe doing concerts, lectures on Native American ways, and drum making workshops for over 20 years. I created “Yolanda’s Apprentice Drum School” for people that want to become professional drum makers. It was the drum that brought forth my music, my singing, the courage to perform and my strong re-connection with Spirit and Earth Mother. . . . Aho











