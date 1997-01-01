|
Glen Brown, “Save Our Nation”
from Road To Progress
VP
Chantae Cann, “We the People (feat. India Shawn)”
from Rhythm + Revelation, Vol. 1
Love Heals Music - 2024
Soda Stereo, “Signos”
from El Último Concierto A (En Vivo)
Ariola - 1997
Hamza El Din, “The Visitors”
from Eclipse
Smithsonian Folkways Mickey Hart Collection - 2011
Unknown Ghazal tape found at a thrift store, “Unknown Ghazal tape found at a thrift store”
from Unknown Ghazal tape found at a thrift store
Unknown Ghazal tape found at a thrift store
Ghantasala, “Suklambaradaram And Vathapi Ganapathim”
from Rewind - 50s Tollywood Devotional - EP
Saregama - 2023
Ghantasala & S Janaki, “Nadi Re”
from unknown
unknown
Shobha Raju, “Thandanana”
from Annmayya Pada Shobha
MRT Music - 1986
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, “Jab Raat Dhali Aadhi (when midnight falls)”
from Remix Cassette
Sonic Enterprises
Sade, “Love Is Stronger Than Pride”
from sade love deluxe world tour 1993 diamond night - 1993/7/3 Tokyo Bay NK Hall,
unknown
Sade, “Like a Tattoo”
from sade love deluxe world tour 1993 diamond night - 1993/7/3 Tokyo Bay NK Hall,
unknown - 1993
The Don Ellis Orchestra, “Turkish Bath”
from Electric Bath
Columbia/Legacy - 1967
Ian & Sylvia, “Windy Weather”
from Lovin' Sound
Universal Records - 1967
Lalo Schifrin, “Frost Trees”
from The Fox
Aleph Records - 2000
Byongki Hwang, “The Fall”
from Music From Korea Vol 1 The Kayakeum
East-West
Unknown Japanese Record, “Unknown Japanese Record”
from SKM 73
KING RECORDS
Koto Shakuhachi, “Prelude No 2”
from A New Sound from the japanese Bach Scene
RCA
Nat King Cole, “China Gate”
from Screen Mood
KING STAR RECORDS KOREA - 1958
Glen Campbell, “Cherry Beat”
from The 12 String guitar of Glen Campbell
Pickwick
The Kinks, “House In the Country”
from Face to Face
Sanctuary Records - 1966
Iron Butterfly, “Unconscious Power”
from Evolution
unknown
Khruangbin, “Evan Finds the Third Room (Live at RBC Echo Beach)”
from Live at RBC Echo Beach
Dead Oceans - 2023