Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Jan. 5, 2025, midnight


Glen Brown, “Save Our Nation”
from Road To Progress
VP

Chantae Cann, “We the People (feat. India Shawn)”
from Rhythm + Revelation, Vol. 1
Love Heals Music - 2024

Soda Stereo, “Signos”
from El Último Concierto A (En Vivo)
Ariola - 1997

Hamza El Din, “The Visitors”
from Eclipse
Smithsonian Folkways Mickey Hart Collection - 2011

Unknown Ghazal tape found at a thrift store, “Unknown Ghazal tape found at a thrift store”
from Unknown Ghazal tape found at a thrift store
Unknown Ghazal tape found at a thrift store

Ghantasala, “Suklambaradaram And Vathapi Ganapathim”
from Rewind - 50s Tollywood Devotional - EP
Saregama - 2023

Ghantasala & S Janaki, “Nadi Re”
from unknown
unknown

Shobha Raju, “Thandanana”
from Annmayya Pada Shobha
MRT Music - 1986

Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, “Jab Raat Dhali Aadhi (when midnight falls)”
from Remix Cassette
Sonic Enterprises

Sade, “Love Is Stronger Than Pride”
from sade love deluxe world tour 1993 diamond night - 1993/7/3 Tokyo Bay NK Hall,
unknown

Sade, “Like a Tattoo”
from sade love deluxe world tour 1993 diamond night - 1993/7/3 Tokyo Bay NK Hall,
unknown - 1993

The Don Ellis Orchestra, “Turkish Bath”
from Electric Bath
Columbia/Legacy - 1967

Ian & Sylvia, “Windy Weather”
from Lovin' Sound
Universal Records - 1967

Lalo Schifrin, “Frost Trees”
from The Fox
Aleph Records - 2000

Byongki Hwang, “The Fall”
from Music From Korea Vol 1 The Kayakeum
East-West

Unknown Japanese Record, “Unknown Japanese Record”
from SKM 73
KING RECORDS

Koto Shakuhachi, “Prelude No 2”
from A New Sound from the japanese Bach Scene
RCA

Nat King Cole, “China Gate”
from Screen Mood
KING STAR RECORDS KOREA - 1958

Glen Campbell, “Cherry Beat”
from The 12 String guitar of Glen Campbell
Pickwick

The Kinks, “House In the Country”
from Face to Face
Sanctuary Records - 1966

Iron Butterfly, “Unconscious Power”
from Evolution
unknown

Khruangbin, “Evan Finds the Third Room (Live at RBC Echo Beach)”
from Live at RBC Echo Beach
Dead Oceans - 2023

Download Program Podcast
01:59:15 1 Jan. 5, 2025
WRIR Studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:15  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 