Summary: She gave this passionate speech in Dublin in 2017, upon the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Guernica in 1937 in the Basque region of Spain. She speaks of the increase of fascism, of fascism as de-humanization, Muslims as the new scapegoats, the political origins and philosophies of republicanism vs nationalism, and populist fascist Donald Trump. She warns that fascism is leading the world towards a World War III.