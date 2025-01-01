The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Then and now
Bernadette Devlin McAliskey is an Irish republican socialist, political activist, and feminist.
Jan. 6, 2025, midnight
She gave this passionate speech in Dublin in 2017, upon the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Guernica in 1937 in the Basque region of Spain. She speaks of the increase of fascism, of fascism as de-humanization, Muslims as the new scapegoats, the political origins and philosophies of republicanism vs nationalism, and populist fascist Donald Trump. She warns that fascism is leading the world towards a World War III.
Originally produced in Australia for 3CR Radio's Women on the Line by Aoife Cooke; adapted for WINGS and updated in 2025 by Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement in collaboration with media women around the world since 1986.

Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; BC Canada
