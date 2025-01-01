The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
Counterfeits, Coins and Reluctant Foreign Policy
2
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Jan. 5, 2025, midnight
What do counterfeiting scandals, the Coinage Act, and George Washington’s tricky dance with the French Revolution have in common? They’re all shaping up to be the juiciest parts of this episode! Kyle and Eric dig into the early chaos of America’s currency crisis—when counterfeiters were thriving and the Coinage Act swooped in to save the day. But that’s just the beginning.
As the French Revolution exploded across the Atlantic, Washington was stuck between a guillotine and a hard place. Should America back its French allies or stay out of the fray? His decision not to support the French revolutionists redefined America’s foreign policy forever and solidified the U.S.-British relationship—though not without drama.
With plenty of insights and eye-opening history, Kyle and Eric prove there’s more to Washington than just wooden teeth and cherry trees. Hit play and let’s make history fun again!
buckstartsherepodcast.com
theinformaleconomist.com

Fife and Drum music:
"Fife and Drum" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

George Washington Part II Download Program Podcast
00:53:06 1 Jan. 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:53:06  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 