Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
State of Franklin, Yazoo Scandal and the Jay Treaty
13
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Jan. 6, 2025, midnight
Kyle and Eric dive into some of the most intriguing—and often overlooked—moments of early American history. They explore the State of Franklin, a rogue attempt at statehood that lasted four tumultuous years, the Yazoo land scandal that redefined political corruption, and the Jay Treaty, a deeply unpopular but pivotal step in repairing U.S.-British relations after the Revolutionary War.
Along the way, they unravel the complexities of economic recovery, the cultural dynamics of post-Revolution diplomacy, and the messy politics of a fledgling nation finding its footing. From shady land deals to tense trade negotiations, this episode is packed with scandal, strategy, and the seeds of modern governance.
Grab your powdered wig and get ready to geek out. It’s history, but with more sass and way fewer boring textbooks.
buckstartsherepodcast.com
theinformaleconomist.com

"Fife and Drum" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠
contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

George Washington Part III Download Program Podcast
00:49:01 1 Jan. 6, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:49:01  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 