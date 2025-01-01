Summary: Kyle and Eric dive into some of the most intriguing—and often overlooked—moments of early American history. They explore the State of Franklin, a rogue attempt at statehood that lasted four tumultuous years, the Yazoo land scandal that redefined political corruption, and the Jay Treaty, a deeply unpopular but pivotal step in repairing U.S.-British relations after the Revolutionary War.

Along the way, they unravel the complexities of economic recovery, the cultural dynamics of post-Revolution diplomacy, and the messy politics of a fledgling nation finding its footing. From shady land deals to tense trade negotiations, this episode is packed with scandal, strategy, and the seeds of modern governance.

Grab your powdered wig and get ready to geek out. It’s history, but with more sass and way fewer boring textbooks.