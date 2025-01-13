We’re kicking off 2025 with a feature we first aired last July from the Mecca of genuine fabulousness: Correspondent Eric Jansen chats with the world’s first Drag Laureate, San Francisco’s D’Arcy Drollinger. The wide-ranging conversation includes discussion of the onslaught of drag persecution in the U.S. culture wars, and comments from San Francisco Mayor London Breed, along with some of D’Arcy’s stand-up routine at Oasis, the drag- and trans-friendly nightspot he created, and inspirational words from “Sexitude”, the self-affirming dance classes he leads. All that and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”. [www.outinthebay.org; www.darcydrollinger.com; www.sfoasis.com] NOTE: The “NewsWrap” crew will return next week on the This Way Out program of 13 January 2025.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. Correspondent: Eric Jansen. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Village People, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Chase. Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
