Summary: We’re kicking off 2025 with a feature we first aired last July from the Mecca of genuine fabulousness:

Correspondent Eric Jansen chats with the world’s first Drag Laureate, San Francisco’s D’Arcy Drollinger.

The wide-ranging conversation includes discussion of the onslaught of drag persecution in the U.S.

culture wars, and comments from San Francisco Mayor London Breed, along with some of D’Arcy’s

stand-up routine at Oasis, the drag- and trans-friendly nightspot he created, and inspirational words from “Sexitude”, the self-affirming dance classes he leads.

All that and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.

[www.outinthebay.org; www.darcydrollinger.com; www.sfoasis.com]

NOTE: The “NewsWrap” crew will return next week on the This Way Out program of 13 January 2025.