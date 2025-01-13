The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 01-06-25
Weekly Program
D’Arcy Drollinger, London Breed.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Jan. 7, 2025, midnight
We’re kicking off 2025 with a feature we first aired last July from the Mecca of genuine fabulousness:
Correspondent Eric Jansen chats with the world’s first Drag Laureate, San Francisco’s D’Arcy Drollinger.
The wide-ranging conversation includes discussion of the onslaught of drag persecution in the U.S.
culture wars, and comments from San Francisco Mayor London Breed, along with some of D’Arcy’s
stand-up routine at Oasis, the drag- and trans-friendly nightspot he created, and inspirational words from “Sexitude”, the self-affirming dance classes he leads.
All that and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.
[www.outinthebay.org; www.darcydrollinger.com; www.sfoasis.com]
NOTE: The “NewsWrap” crew will return next week on the This Way Out program of 13 January 2025.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. Correspondent: Eric Jansen. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Village People, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Chase.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
* * * * * P L E A S E H E L P ! * * * * *
Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)
By check:
Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out
P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA
Online:
This Way Out DONATE
[www.thiswayout.org]
Thank you!
Know anyone with a car to donate?
https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Jan. 7, 2025
Los Angeles CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 