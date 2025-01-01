The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
John Platt
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Jan. 7, 2025, midnight
When you visit the World Wildlife Fund’s list of critically endangered species, the first animals named are large, beloved mammals like the African Forest Elephant and the Eastern Lowland Gorilla. While these majestic creatures tug at our heartstrings, there are also a lot of smaller, more unsung organisms that are in grave risk of extinction, like the lowly freshwater mussel. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to environmental writer, John Platt, the editor of The Revelator to talk about some of the less glamorous animals that have recently been declared extinct or are on the brink of extinction. First, we take a deep dive into the plight of the ivory-billed woodpecker, a regal swamp-dwelling bird whose demise may or may not have been premature. Then we discuss why Hawaii is referred to by some naturalists as the extinction capital of the world, and look at the ethical quandaries presented by the emerging field of resurrection biology, also known as de-extinction.
Track: Bird Brain
Artist: Quincy Jones
Album: Quincy Jones Explores the Music of Henry Mancini
Label: TP4 Music
Year: 1964

Track: Man Gave Names To All The Animals
Artist: Bob Dylan
Album: Slow Train Coming
Label: Columbia
Year: 1979

00:29:00 1 Jan. 7, 2025
San Francisco
