Hey Listeners,
Well 2025 is off to a rough start. It’s cold. City water has to be boiled – if you’re lucky enough to have running water. To top it off – work is crazy busy and we are short-handed. Oh well we’ll take a look back at 2024 and play some music inspired by 2024 – some of it actually recorded in 2024.
Put a log on the fire. Open a cold been or have a warm cocoa and keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
Woody Guthrie So Long, It's Been Good to Know Yuh (Dusty Old Dust) Woody At 100: The Woody Guthrie Centennial Collection Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Bob Dylan Song to Woody Bob Dylan Columbia Bob Neuwirth Rock and Roll Time Bob Neuwirth Rhino/Elektra Janis Joplin Mercedes Benz Pearl Columbia/Legacy The Paul Butterfield Blues Band Born In Chicago The Paul Butterfield Blues Band Elektra Asylum Al Kooper I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know Al's Big Deal Legacy Recordings Mike Bloomfield, Al Kooper & Stephen Stills Stop Super Session Columbia Joan Baez Diamonds And Rust Diamonds & Rust A&M Pete Seeger Guantanamera (Live) Pete Seeger's Greatest Hits Columbia Bob Dylan From a Buick 6 Highway 61 Revisited Columbia Dan Bern Mary Lou Starting Over Grand Phony Music Amythyst Kiah In The Pines In The Pines - Single Rounder Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul Soulfire Soulfire UMe Michael Jackson Human Nature Thriller Epic Toto Child's Anthem Toto Columbia Misha Panfilov Sound Combo Days As Echoes Days As Echoes Funk Night Records Penza Penza Wacky Alto E Primitivo Funk Night Records Estrada Orchestra I Took Too Much Estrada Orchestra Estrada Orchestra Centre el Muusa Desert Song Purple Stones Sulatron Records Gloria Ann Taylor Rich Or Poor (feat. Misha Panfilov) Be Worthy (feat. Misha Panfilov) - Single Ubiquity Records The War And Treaty Lover's Game Lover's Game UMG Nashville Johnny Blue Skies & Sturgill Simpson Mint Tea Passage Du Desir High Top Mountain Records Charley Crockett Solitary Road $10 Cowboy Son of Davy Odie Leigh My Name on a T-Shirt Carrier Pigeon Mom+Pop MJ Lenderman She's Leaving You Manning Fireworks Anti/Epitaph Vampire Weekend Prep-School Gangsters Only God Was Above Us Columbia