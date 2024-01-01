Notes: Hey Listeners,



Well 2025 is off to a rough start. It’s cold. City water has to be boiled – if you’re lucky enough to have running water. To top it off – work is crazy busy and we are short-handed. Oh well we’ll take a look back at 2024 and play some music inspired by 2024 – some of it actually recorded in 2024.



Put a log on the fire. Open a cold been or have a warm cocoa and keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Woody Guthrie So Long, It's Been Good to Know Yuh (Dusty Old Dust) Woody At 100: The Woody Guthrie Centennial Collection Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Bob Dylan Song to Woody Bob Dylan Columbia

Bob Neuwirth Rock and Roll Time Bob Neuwirth Rhino/Elektra

Janis Joplin Mercedes Benz Pearl Columbia/Legacy

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band Born In Chicago The Paul Butterfield Blues Band Elektra Asylum

Al Kooper I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know Al's Big Deal Legacy Recordings

Mike Bloomfield, Al Kooper & Stephen Stills Stop Super Session Columbia

Joan Baez Diamonds And Rust Diamonds & Rust A&M

Pete Seeger Guantanamera (Live) Pete Seeger's Greatest Hits Columbia

Bob Dylan From a Buick 6 Highway 61 Revisited Columbia

Dan Bern Mary Lou Starting Over Grand Phony Music

Amythyst Kiah In The Pines In The Pines - Single Rounder

Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul Soulfire Soulfire UMe

Michael Jackson Human Nature Thriller Epic

Toto Child's Anthem Toto Columbia

Misha Panfilov Sound Combo Days As Echoes Days As Echoes Funk Night Records

Penza Penza Wacky Alto E Primitivo Funk Night Records

Estrada Orchestra I Took Too Much Estrada Orchestra Estrada Orchestra

Centre el Muusa Desert Song Purple Stones Sulatron Records

Gloria Ann Taylor Rich Or Poor (feat. Misha Panfilov) Be Worthy (feat. Misha Panfilov) - Single Ubiquity Records

The War And Treaty Lover's Game Lover's Game UMG Nashville

Johnny Blue Skies & Sturgill Simpson Mint Tea Passage Du Desir High Top Mountain Records

Charley Crockett Solitary Road $10 Cowboy Son of Davy

Odie Leigh My Name on a T-Shirt Carrier Pigeon Mom+Pop

MJ Lenderman She's Leaving You Manning Fireworks Anti/Epitaph

Vampire Weekend Prep-School Gangsters Only God Was Above Us Columbia



