Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
Jan. 7, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Well 2025 is off to a rough start. It’s cold. City water has to be boiled – if you’re lucky enough to have running water. To top it off – work is crazy busy and we are short-handed. Oh well we’ll take a look back at 2024 and play some music inspired by 2024 – some of it actually recorded in 2024.

Put a log on the fire. Open a cold been or have a warm cocoa and keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

Woody Guthrie So Long, It's Been Good to Know Yuh (Dusty Old Dust) Woody At 100: The Woody Guthrie Centennial Collection Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Bob Dylan Song to Woody Bob Dylan Columbia
Bob Neuwirth Rock and Roll Time Bob Neuwirth Rhino/Elektra
Janis Joplin Mercedes Benz Pearl Columbia/Legacy
The Paul Butterfield Blues Band Born In Chicago The Paul Butterfield Blues Band Elektra Asylum
Al Kooper I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know Al's Big Deal Legacy Recordings
Mike Bloomfield, Al Kooper & Stephen Stills Stop Super Session Columbia
Joan Baez Diamonds And Rust Diamonds & Rust A&M
Pete Seeger Guantanamera (Live) Pete Seeger's Greatest Hits Columbia
Bob Dylan From a Buick 6 Highway 61 Revisited Columbia
Dan Bern Mary Lou Starting Over Grand Phony Music
Amythyst Kiah In The Pines In The Pines - Single Rounder
Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul Soulfire Soulfire UMe
Michael Jackson Human Nature Thriller Epic
Toto Child's Anthem Toto Columbia
Misha Panfilov Sound Combo Days As Echoes Days As Echoes Funk Night Records
Penza Penza Wacky Alto E Primitivo Funk Night Records
Estrada Orchestra I Took Too Much Estrada Orchestra Estrada Orchestra
Centre el Muusa Desert Song Purple Stones Sulatron Records
Gloria Ann Taylor Rich Or Poor (feat. Misha Panfilov) Be Worthy (feat. Misha Panfilov) - Single Ubiquity Records
The War And Treaty Lover's Game Lover's Game UMG Nashville
Johnny Blue Skies & Sturgill Simpson Mint Tea Passage Du Desir High Top Mountain Records
Charley Crockett Solitary Road $10 Cowboy Son of Davy
Odie Leigh My Name on a T-Shirt Carrier Pigeon Mom+Pop
MJ Lenderman She's Leaving You Manning Fireworks Anti/Epitaph
Vampire Weekend Prep-School Gangsters Only God Was Above Us Columbia

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Jan. 6, 2025
WRIR Studios
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 