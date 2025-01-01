The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
2025: New Year, No Fear! Defeat Trump/MAGA Fascism & Prepare For Revolution!
Action/Event
Sunsara Taylor, Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); RevCom Corps, Chicago and Los Angeles
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Jan. 7, 2025, midnight
What does it mean to defeat this Trump/MAGA fascism? (excerpt from Bob Avakian REVOLUTION 111). Revcom Corps for the Emancipation of Humanity launch resistance to Trump/MAGA fascism, calling on millions to join. New Year, No Fear! — New Year's Eve in Los Angeles. A Call to protest on January 20, Trump's Inauguration Day. Sunsara Taylor on the revolutionary leadership of Bob Avakian. Why have you never given up on revolution? Bob Avakian Answers (excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2022).
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-250108 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 7, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 