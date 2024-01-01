Summary: Yanis Varoufakis is a former finance minister of Greece, university teacher, author in economics and technology, and engaged in European politics. A video of this candid and fact filled talk before a Chinese audience has recently surfaced.



How did China, on the flimsiest of pretexts, end up in the crosshairs of both Biden and Trump? Varoufakis reveals the related danger to the U.S. financial system that apparently is so serious that this new Cold War might even turn into a shooting war.



The video of this talk was recorded just before the U.S. November 2024 elections, and it is 12 precious minutes longer than this radio program. I highly recommend you find it on YouTube under the title “The new cold war that the United States unleashed against China - Yanis Varoufakis”.



DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: Nov. 13, 2024

