The first half of today’s episode covers a story about a Virginia nurse accused of breaking the bones of several Black infants in the care of the NICU at which she was employed. This vile story sheds light on the very racism many folks say doesn’t exist and also explains how pervasive it can be when it goes unpunished.
The second half of the show sees us discussing a handful of the things Trump has walked back since his campaign, in addition to his desire to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. We also discuss his unhinged behavior and what more we have to do to combat his policies.
Our Way Black History Fact covers the first Black Medal of Honor recipient, Sgt. William Carney, and the story behind his heroism.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.