Summary: The first half of today’s episode covers a story about a Virginia nurse accused of breaking the bones of several Black infants in the care of the NICU at which she was employed. This vile story sheds light on the very racism many folks say doesn’t exist and also explains how pervasive it can be when it goes unpunished.



The second half of the show sees us discussing a handful of the things Trump has walked back since his campaign, in addition to his desire to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. We also discuss his unhinged behavior and what more we have to do to combat his policies.



Our Way Black History Fact covers the first Black Medal of Honor recipient, Sgt. William Carney, and the story behind his heroism.

