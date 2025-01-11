The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
Jan. 9, 2025, midnight
Tired of your watercolour world, painted with the same old brush? Express yourself through Cubism, Dadaism and pop art's influence on music. Fresh spins for 2025 from Lalalar who combine Anatolian psych, spaghetti western and hazy electronics, and Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, an evolving 12 piece from Geneva, Canadian worldbeaters Boogat and Okan team up, Seu Jorge taps Ziggy Stardust from The Life Aquatic and Cornershop reprise a Brimful Of Asha. It's World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Breath
Lalalar - Hem Evimsin Hem Cehennemin
Boogat w/ Okan - Mas Que Un Chingo CANCON
Mohamed Assani - Serendipity CANCON
Indian Man - Sudan Module (feat. Emmanuel Jal & Nyaruach)
Seu Jorge - Ziggy Stardust
Cornershop - Brimful Of Asha
Za! & Perrate - La Milonga
Jef Stott - Yara
The Ratchets - Holy Mother Of God (Bunker Rock Strawberry Zaiquiri Mix)
The Hylozoists - Soixante-Sept CANCON
Dahlia Dumont - Semi-Automatic Trinket (Take It!)
Bound 16 - It's Only Time

59:09

