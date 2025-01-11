Tired of your watercolour world, painted with the same old brush? Express yourself through Cubism, Dadaism and pop art's influence on music. Fresh spins for 2025 from Lalalar who combine Anatolian psych, spaghetti western and hazy electronics, and Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, an evolving 12 piece from Geneva, Canadian worldbeaters Boogat and Okan team up, Seu Jorge taps Ziggy Stardust from The Life Aquatic and Cornershop reprise a Brimful Of Asha. It's World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Breath Lalalar - Hem Evimsin Hem Cehennemin Boogat w/ Okan - Mas Que Un Chingo CANCON Mohamed Assani - Serendipity CANCON Indian Man - Sudan Module (feat. Emmanuel Jal & Nyaruach) Seu Jorge - Ziggy Stardust Cornershop - Brimful Of Asha Za! & Perrate - La Milonga Jef Stott - Yara The Ratchets - Holy Mother Of God (Bunker Rock Strawberry Zaiquiri Mix) The Hylozoists - Soixante-Sept CANCON Dahlia Dumont - Semi-Automatic Trinket (Take It!) Bound 16 - It's Only Time