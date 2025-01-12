The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Jan. 9, 2025, midnight
Serving Celtic delicacies from the world over! It's a smorgasbord of tastes from Celtpunk to Celtronica, Scottish balladry, Irish malarkey, Gaelic Grammy-winning and Juno-awarded fiddling, topped with succulent strips of Cat Bacon. Seriously​, you'll never know if you like it if you don't take a bite. You've got your Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
House Of Hamill - Cat Bacon
Lexington Field - Alive
Les Tireux d'Roches - Les Saisons/Les Sauterelles CANCON
The Mahones - Will You Marry Me? CANCON
George Duff - When These Shoes Were New
Gnoss - Keefa Hill
The Sidh - The Legend Of Sidh
Valtos - S.T.W.(feat. Gary Innes)
Stramash - Flower Of Scotland
Sultans Of String - Kitchen Party CANCON
Afro Celt Sound System - AM
Susan McKeown - The Dark Haired Girl
Basco - Old Man Basco

59:01

00:59:01 1 Jan. 9, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
