The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 456
2
Michael Welch, Draqgo Bosnic, Laith Marouf
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
Jan. 9, 2025, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour we take a special look at post-Assad Syria and its fate with two experts who bring us enlightened and seldom talked about perspectives on who’s in charge of the oldest current capital city in the world and the stakes for the country and the region. In our first half hour, Drago Bosnic, the commentator from last week joins us to talk to us about the role of the US and other foreign powers directing affairs in the West Asian country behind the scenes and why they are doing it. Then in our second half hour we are joined by Middle East analyst and commentator Laith Marouf about who the new regime is, what the people crossing the border into Lebanon experienced recently, and how the Middle East stands to be affected by the fall of the once strong supporters of Lebanon against Israel.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 Jan. 9, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
 