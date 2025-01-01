Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour we take a special look at post-Assad Syria and its fate with two experts who bring us enlightened and seldom talked about perspectives on who’s in charge of the oldest current capital city in the world and the stakes for the country and the region. In our first half hour, Drago Bosnic, the commentator from last week joins us to talk to us about the role of the US and other foreign powers directing affairs in the West Asian country behind the scenes and why they are doing it. Then in our second half hour we are joined by Middle East analyst and commentator Laith Marouf about who the new regime is, what the people crossing the border into Lebanon experienced recently, and how the Middle East stands to be affected by the fall of the once strong supporters of Lebanon against Israel.