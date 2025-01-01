Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, and NHK Japan.



From GERMANY- Trump said that he would like to incorporate the Panama Canal and Greenland into US territory. While some in the US consider this distraction politics, the notions have raised concern in the rest of the world. An interview with Victoria Herrmann, a Senior Fellow at the Arctic Institute, discusses why Greenland has been of military and economic interest to the US for 100 years. She describes the independence movement in the island and the desire for marketing resources. Canadian PM Trudeau announced his resignation that will not take effect until Parliament reconvenes in March. RDW found that the German government has cut funding for several human rights organizations that have been critical of Israeli actions in the current war in Palestine. One of the groups defunded is New Profile, an Israeli movement which supports conscientious objectors and a civilian society.



From FRANCE-A very interesting week for international press reviews. First, a Panama paper says Trumps threats show imperialism continues- then a Danish and a Greenland paper have different takes on the US interest in Greenland. Elon Musk is getting many headlines in the European press, from his dissipated support for British right wing leader Nigel Farage, to his attacks on the PM Starmer. Then a report on Musk versus Starmer and the UK government- French President Macron accused Musk of supporting a new reactionary international movement. Finally press reviews on the end of fact-checking on Meta applications.



From JAPAN- In response to Biden canceling the sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel, both companies filed a lawsuit. The WHO says cases of Human Metapneumovirus, HMPV, are rising in China but within an expected range. Indonesia is the first SouthEast Asian country to have full membership in the BRICS economic group. Vietnam has the third largest trade surplus with the US. The EurAsia group says 2025 will be the most geopolitically dangerous year since the Cold War.





