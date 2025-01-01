Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on todays show we welcome from the Metis Nation, Ontario, Amanda Rayum. Singer, songwriter and performer. Her current album “The Spaces In Between” is still riding the waves, and climbing the charts, and she's been putting out new singles. Read all about her at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/amanda-rheaume



Enjoy music from Amanda Rheaume, CHANCES, Samantha Crain, Kiawentiio, Indian City, 1915, Mexican Institute of Sound,

Linda Mckenzie, Bert Melcolm, Lacey Hill, Angela Lazon, Khu.eex, Edzi'u, Liv Wade, Cactus Rose NYC, Sebastian Gaskin, Mimi O'Bonsawin, Fiebre Amarilla, Flamingo Star, Rose Moore, Litefoot, Brianna Lea Pruettm Lil Mike & Funny Bone, Def-i, Elastic Bond, Banda Black Rio, Spoonfed Tribe and much more.



