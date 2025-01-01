Summary: President Jimmy Carter was a strong advocate for Palestinian rights and was critical of Israeli policies in the occupied territories. During his presidency, he facilitated the Camp David Accords, which led to a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. However, he was disappointed that the agreement did not lead to a broader peace settlement, including Palestinian self-determination.

In his 2006 book, *Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid*, Carter argued that Israel's continued control and construction of settlements were major obstacles to peace. He used the term "apartheid" to describe the situation in the West Bank, which sparked significant controversy. Carter defended his use of the term, stating that it accurately described the forced separation and domination of Palestinians by the Israeli military.

Carter's stance and his book have been both praised and criticized, but he remained steadfast in his belief that a fair and just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was essential for lasting peace in the region.