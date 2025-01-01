The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
President Jimmy Carter and Palestine.
Weekly Program
Speaker: Ann Lucas - Guest: President Jimmy Carter
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
Jan. 12, 2025, midnight
President Jimmy Carter was a strong advocate for Palestinian rights and was critical of Israeli policies in the occupied territories. During his presidency, he facilitated the Camp David Accords, which led to a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. However, he was disappointed that the agreement did not lead to a broader peace settlement, including Palestinian self-determination.
In his 2006 book, *Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid*, Carter argued that Israel's continued control and construction of settlements were major obstacles to peace. He used the term "apartheid" to describe the situation in the West Bank, which sparked significant controversy. Carter defended his use of the term, stating that it accurately described the forced separation and domination of Palestinians by the Israeli military.
Carter's stance and his book have been both praised and criticized, but he remained steadfast in his belief that a fair and just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was essential for lasting peace in the region.
Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool

Download Program Podcast
00:59:37 1 Jan. 11, 2025
Cambridge and elsewhere
  View Script
    
 00:59:37  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 9 Download File...
 