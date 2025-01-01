Back to normal on Backbeat this week, whatever that is. All over the musical map featuring some well-knowns like Joe Turner and unknowns like Buck Griffin as well as a band with what has to be the longest name in music history. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys - Get With It 1935 Valaida Snow - Minnie the Moocher 1939 Wayne Raney - Adam Come and Get Your Rib 1953 Harold Boggs - Have Faith In God 1962 Lee Dorsey - Get Out Of My Life Woman 1966 Joe Turner - The Sun Is Shining 1951 Buck Griffin - It Don't Make No Never Mind 1954 Arthur Alexander - Go Home Girl 1962 The Hawks - Give It Up 1954 African Dance Band of the Cold Storage Commission of Southern Rhodesia - Hamuchati Mandiwona 1951 Silas Hogan - Go On Pretty Baby 1995 Benny Spellman - Lipstick Traces (On A Cigarette) 1962 The Sensational Nightingales - Hard Fighting Soldier 1961 The Louvin Brothers - Lorene 1958 The Big Bopper - Walking Through My Dreams 1959 Stick McGhee - Blue Barrelhouse 1950 Betty Harris - His Kiss 1963 Lloyd Price - Georgianna 1957 Wynonie Harris - Bite Again, Bite Again 1948 Young Jessie - Hit, Git And Split 1956 Earl Bostic - Earl's Rumboogie 1947