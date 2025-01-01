The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Jan. 12, 2025, midnight
Back to normal on Backbeat this week, whatever that is. All over the musical map featuring some well-knowns like Joe Turner and unknowns like Buck Griffin as well as a band with what has to be the longest name in music history.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys - Get With It 1935
Valaida Snow - Minnie the Moocher 1939
Wayne Raney - Adam Come and Get Your Rib 1953
Harold Boggs - Have Faith In God 1962
Lee Dorsey - Get Out Of My Life Woman 1966
Joe Turner - The Sun Is Shining 1951
Buck Griffin - It Don't Make No Never Mind 1954
Arthur Alexander - Go Home Girl 1962
The Hawks - Give It Up 1954
African Dance Band of the Cold Storage Commission of Southern Rhodesia - Hamuchati Mandiwona 1951
Silas Hogan - Go On Pretty Baby 1995
Benny Spellman - Lipstick Traces (On A Cigarette) 1962
The Sensational Nightingales - Hard Fighting Soldier 1961
The Louvin Brothers - Lorene 1958
The Big Bopper - Walking Through My Dreams 1959
Stick McGhee - Blue Barrelhouse 1950
Betty Harris - His Kiss 1963
Lloyd Price - Georgianna 1957
Wynonie Harris - Bite Again, Bite Again 1948
Young Jessie - Hit, Git And Split 1956
Earl Bostic - Earl's Rumboogie 1947

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 12, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 