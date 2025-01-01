Episode 222 January 12 2025 rompin' thru the history of popular music once again

Date Published: Jan. 12, 2025, midnight

Summary: Back to normal on Backbeat this week, whatever that is. All over the musical map featuring some well-knowns like Joe Turner and unknowns like Buck Griffin as well as a band with what has to be the longest name in music history.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.

Notes: Artist - Title Year

Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys - Get With It 1935

Valaida Snow - Minnie the Moocher 1939

Wayne Raney - Adam Come and Get Your Rib 1953

Harold Boggs - Have Faith In God 1962

Lee Dorsey - Get Out Of My Life Woman 1966

Joe Turner - The Sun Is Shining 1951

Buck Griffin - It Don't Make No Never Mind 1954

Arthur Alexander - Go Home Girl 1962

The Hawks - Give It Up 1954

African Dance Band of the Cold Storage Commission of Southern Rhodesia - Hamuchati Mandiwona 1951

Silas Hogan - Go On Pretty Baby 1995

Benny Spellman - Lipstick Traces (On A Cigarette) 1962

The Sensational Nightingales - Hard Fighting Soldier 1961

The Louvin Brothers - Lorene 1958

The Big Bopper - Walking Through My Dreams 1959

Stick McGhee - Blue Barrelhouse 1950

Betty Harris - His Kiss 1963

Lloyd Price - Georgianna 1957

Wynonie Harris - Bite Again, Bite Again 1948

Young Jessie - Hit, Git And Split 1956

Earl Bostic - Earl's Rumboogie 1947



