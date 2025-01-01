The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
action behind the burn
Weekly Program
George Tselioudis, Camille Henkel, Mike Davis
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Jan. 12, 2025, midnight
Los Angeles burned in January. Not what I was expecting but it is another burned down town with more to come. Late American Author Mike Davis told us this would happen. Meanwhile, the mystery of hot 2023 and '24 is solved. NASA scientist George Tselioudis reports shrinking cloud cover as planet warms. Plus: the rate of CO2 change can weaken the Gulf Stream/AMOC that keeps UK & Scandinavia warm. Important new science from Dr. Camille Henkel.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:22 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

