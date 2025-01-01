Summary: Los Angeles burned in January. Not what I was expecting but it is another burned down town with more to come. Late American Author Mike Davis told us this would happen. Meanwhile, the mystery of hot 2023 and '24 is solved. NASA scientist George Tselioudis reports shrinking cloud cover as planet warms. Plus: the rate of CO2 change can weaken the Gulf Stream/AMOC that keeps UK & Scandinavia warm. Important new science from Dr. Camille Henkel.