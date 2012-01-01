Just days after the dictator Assad fled for Russia, the two of them joined interviewer Kate Raphael (then in Palestine) via Zoom to talk about the complex events, and the history of resistance, especially by women. Program includes sounds of women celebrating, and of women being released from prison. Next week in Part 2 they discuss their hopes and fears about what is next for Syria.
Interview by Kate Raphael; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden. Kate interviewed these same women about Syria in 2012. The two parts of that interview can be listened to here: https://archive.org/details/2012-wings-26-12-syria-pt.-2-of-2
00:28:56
1
Jan. 11, 2025
Zoom between Palestine, Canada, and US; edited in US and Canada