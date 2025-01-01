WINGS #41-24 Syrians Hoping (part 2 of 2)

Subtitle: Syrian feminists' wishes and fears for what may happen next

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Afra Jalabi and Mohja Kahf are both Syrian exiles working at universities in North America, who have remained closely connected to their home country

Date Published: Jan. 12, 2025, midnight

Summary: Afra and Mohja engage in heated discussion about the complex situation on the ground in Syria, about international interference, and about their hopes and fears over whether the next step will be a democracy including all the country's cultures, or an Islamist dictatorship that oppresses women.

Credits: Interview by Kate Raphael over Zoom from Palestine; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden

Kate's previous interview with these women can be listened to here: https://archive.org/details/2012-wings-26-12-syria-pt.-2-of-2

Notes: WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wingsradionews@gmail.com



