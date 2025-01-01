The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Syrian feminists' wishes and fears for what may happen next
Weekly Program
Afra Jalabi and Mohja Kahf are both Syrian exiles working at universities in North America, who have remained closely connected to their home country
Jan. 12, 2025, midnight
Afra and Mohja engage in heated discussion about the complex situation on the ground in Syria, about international interference, and about their hopes and fears over whether the next step will be a democracy including all the country's cultures, or an Islamist dictatorship that oppresses women.
Interview by Kate Raphael over Zoom from Palestine; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden
Kate's previous interview with these women can be listened to here: https://archive.org/details/2012-wings-26-12-syria-pt.-2-of-2
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wingsradionews@gmail.com

00:28:57 1 Jan. 12, 2025
Via Zoom connecting Palestine, US, and Canada; editing in US and Canada
 00:28:57  128Kbps mp3
