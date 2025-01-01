The Enigmatic Life of Alan Turing & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 01-13-25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Turing bio presenter Barry Empson.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Jan. 14, 2025, midnight

Summary: Computing the enigmatic life of Alan Turing; tiny Liechtenstein toasts the New Year with marriage equality, Lithuania’s top court strikes down the Eastern European nation’s “no promo homo” law, China cracks down on gay erotic fiction online, the alleged “gay travel agent” caught up in Moscow queer nightspot raids dies in prison, and queer U.S. vets win the right to upgraded discharges.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.

Credits: Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Lucia Chappelle & Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Michael LeBeau & Ava Davis, produced by Brian DeShazor, with production assistance by Daniel Huecias. “The Enigmatic Life of Alan Turing” was written & produced by Hugh Young. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Cat Stevens, Pet Shop Boys, Electric Light Orchestra.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Notes: * * * * * P L E A S E H E L P ! * * * * *

Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)

By check:

Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA

Online:

This Way Out DONATE

[www.thiswayout.org]

Thank you!

Know anyone with a car to donate?

https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out



