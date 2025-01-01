The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Anthony Edwards
Jan. 14, 2025, midnight
California kicked off 2025 with some of the most devastating wildfires in the state’s history. Thousands have already lost their homes, dozens have been killed, and as of today the largest of the Los Angeles area fires is only 14% contained. This week on Sea Change Radio we speak with meteorologist Anthony Edwards of the San Francisco Chronicle to learn more about what caused the fires, how climate change is making events like these more commonplace and inevitable than ever, and what we can all do to better prepare for them. Then, we take a few minutes to look at the burgeoning industry of amateur meteorology in the ski industry and the impact that the growth in untrained meteorological professionals is having on Edwards's job, and on the field in general.
Track: Light My Fire
Artist: Boogaloo Joe Jones
Album: My Fire!
Label: Prestige Records
Year: 1968

Track: Los Angeles Is Burning
Artist: Bad Religion
Album: The Empire Strikes First
Label: Epitaph
Year: 2004

Track: After The Fire
Artist: Pete Townshend
Album: Deep End Live!
Label: Atco
Year: 1986

