Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Fires... Fascism... Resistance... Revolution!
Weekly Program
Annie Day, Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); RevCom Corps, Los Angeles
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Jan. 15, 2025, midnight
Fires in LA... Trump's fascist press conference... Resistance... & Revolution. What needs to be done now in order to defeat Trump/MAGA fascism (from Bob Avakian's social media message REVOLUTION # 111). Would Central and South America remain the U.S.'s backyard after the revolution? Bob Avakian Answers. Revcom Corps interview a migrant at the border who shares his story. “Across the borderline” (by Outernational, featuring Bob Avakian). Plus, Bob Avakian, REVOLUTION #102 and #103.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS250115 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 15, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
 