Summary: Fires in LA... Trump's fascist press conference... Resistance... & Revolution. What needs to be done now in order to defeat Trump/MAGA fascism (from Bob Avakian's social media message REVOLUTION # 111). Would Central and South America remain the U.S.'s backyard after the revolution? Bob Avakian Answers. Revcom Corps interview a migrant at the border who shares his story. “Across the borderline” (by Outernational, featuring Bob Avakian). Plus, Bob Avakian, REVOLUTION #102 and #103.