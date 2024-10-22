The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
To everybody’s surprise the Trump Camp placed a quote by Sachs, critical of Netanyahu, on his Truth-Social site
2
Prof. Jeffrey Sachs
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Jan. 15, 2025, midnight
Sachs is professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He has been special adviser to three United Nations Secretary Generals and currently serves under Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez.

The quote posted on Trump’s social media came from a talk and debate given by Prof. Sachs on October 22, 2024, at the prestigious Cambridge Union in England. In spite of the extraordinary analysis of causes and pretexts of wars presented by Sachs, and some of his provocative statements, the speech remained unnoticed for 2 1/2 months until Donald Trump brought it to Truth Social and world media discovered it there.

Friends, colleagues and students of Jeffrey Sachs were just as surprised and also at a loss how to explain the sudden interest from the Trump Camp.

Here is a conversation between Glenn Diesen, a Norwegian political scientist and University professor; and Alexander Mercouris, a London-based writer on international affairs, and Jeffrey Sachs. They spoke today, on January 14, 2025, for almost an hour.

You can find the full video on YouTube under the title: Will Trump Deliver Peace? - Jeffrey Sachs, Alexander Mercouris & Glenn Diesen.

DATE: Jan. 14, 2025
CREDIT: Jeffrey Sachs

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Jan. 14, 2025
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
