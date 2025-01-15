The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: January 15, 2025
Weekly Program
Kieran King, Global Head of Humanitarianism with the group War Child Alliance; Jonah Minkoff-Zern, Co-Director of Public Citizen’s Democracy Campaign; Michael Richardson an activist with Third Act.
Jan. 15, 2025, midnight
Israel’s Brutal Gaza War has Exacted Severe Psychological Trauma on Children; Trump Pardon of J-6 Insurrectionists: A Disaster for Democracy, Rule of Law; Catastrophic Los Angeles Wildfires, the Climate Crisis and the Future of Public Policy.

