This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox,
Safari,
or Opera
Program Information
Between the Lines for January 15, 2025
Series:
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: January 15, 2025
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Kieran King, Global Head of Humanitarianism with the group War Child Alliance; Jonah Minkoff-Zern, Co-Director of Public Citizen’s Democracy Campaign; Michael Richardson an activist with Third Act.
Contributor:
betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor
Date Published: Jan. 15, 2025, midnight
Summary: Israel’s Brutal Gaza War has Exacted Severe Psychological Trauma on Children; Trump Pardon of J-6 Insurrectionists: A Disaster for Democracy, Rule of Law; Catastrophic Los Angeles Wildfires, the Climate Crisis and the Future of Public Policy.
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1: Between the Lines for January 15, 2025
Description: Released Date: January 15, 2025
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Jan. 15, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:29:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) None 2