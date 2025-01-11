An Evening with Palestinian Poet Mosab Abu Toha

Subtitle: ArtRage Gallery Event Series

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Mosab Abu Toha

Date Published: Jan. 15, 2025, midnight

Summary: Mosab Abu Toha has written two books of poetry…the award winning “Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear” in 2022, and “Forest of Noise” in 2024.



His writings have been published in The New Yorker and The New York Times, and he has been featured on Democracy Now!.



He is also a columnist, a teacher, and founder of the Edward Said Library in Gaza.



Mosab Abu Toha and his family fled Gaza after bombings, displacement, and detention by the IDF.



He spoke on January 11, 2025 at ArtRage Gallery in Syracuse, NY.



SPONSORS: Syracuse Peace Council, Justice for Palestine-SPC, ArtRage Gallery, Jewish Voice for Peace - Syracuse, Syracuse Collective for Palestine and Global Liberation, Veterans for Peace-Chapter 51, SJP-SUNY Oswego, Women and Gender Studies at SU, Oswego Sociology Club, Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine at SU, All Saints Church

Credits: Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought), of Essential Dissent.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent and one or more of the sponsors listed above.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!



Follow the iTunes podcast: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy

Notes: There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server. Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3:



Version 1: The full audio (01:02:30) optimized for RADIO PLAY . I did not add an intro/mid/outro. The Q&A, minus the Q, starts at 00:40:20.



Version 2: A 59 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.



Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



---



DISCLAIMER: By using my audio for radio broadcast, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.



