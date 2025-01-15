Summary: In the first half of today’s episode, we discuss the intentional whitewashing of the politics and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King by the Raegan administration to gain a broader appeal to middle America. We also discuss how Dr. King’s image is used and his words are cherry-picked by far-right conservatives to provide a veneer of decency where there often is deep-seated bigotry, fear, and division.



In the second half of the show, we discuss what MLK’s thoughts would be on hot-button issues of today based on his actual words. We discuss what his views would be on equity vs equality, the teaching of CRT/American history, and Affirmative Action.



Our Way Black History Fact is Dr. King’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail.

